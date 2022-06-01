One injured in shooting on Walnut Grove
This page has been updated to reflect the correct location. Police originally reported that this shooting occurred on Kansas Street.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was left injured after a shooting on Walnut Grove overnight.
Police say a man was shot at an intersection on Walnut Grove and Tillman Street just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition
No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.
