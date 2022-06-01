ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One injured in shooting on Walnut Grove

By Morgan Mitchell
 3 days ago

This page has been updated to reflect the correct location. Police originally reported that this shooting occurred on Kansas Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was left injured after a shooting on Walnut Grove overnight.

Police say a man was shot at an intersection on Walnut Grove and Tillman Street just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.

WREG

Man critical after Nutbush shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Nutbush Friday night. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Tennyson Cove at 8:42 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One. There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman shot, killed in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Raleigh on Friday afternoon. Police were called to Austin Peay Highway and James Road around 2:45 p.m. A woman was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead. There’s no word on a potential suspect at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

4 arrested after Cordova homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Cordova. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the stabbing happened at around 1:20 a.m. May 27 on Thorn Tree Lane. The sheriff’s office says 71-year-old Virginia Newby was killed. Another person went to the hospital in critical condition. Court documents […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot at a Hickory Hill home Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home on Meadow Bend Drive near Falling Tree Drive. Police responded to the scene at just after 4 p.m. Memphis Police say the victim went to the hospital in critical condition. Police say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Murder suspect arrested after chase in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man who was wanted for murder was arrested after leading police on a chase in East Memphis. The incident happened at just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2. Memphis Police say officers spotted a Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows driving around the neighborhood surrounding the Italian Fest. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Uncle punches child in jaw over video game: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dannie Robertson, 24, has been charged with child abuse after officers said he hit a seven-year-old in his jaw. Officers responded a call on March 7 at Methodist South Hospital. When they arrived, the child’s mother told them her son was physically assaulted by his uncle. The child’s mother said Robertson and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
