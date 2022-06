AUSTIN, Texas - The passenger of a vehicle with an intoxicated driver is dead after the driver veered off the road in South Austin last month. APD says at approximately 7:40 p.m. on May 30, 2022, officers responded to the 11000 block of S IH-35 northbound service road about a report of a truck that had crashed into a tree.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO