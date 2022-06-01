ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

Join the First Alert Weather Team for a weather radio programming event today

By WECT Staff
WECT
 2 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Do you need a weather radio or do you need...

www.wect.com

WECT

First Alert Forecast: rain & storms locally as the first Atlantic storm of the season develops

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday evening. Here in the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast opened with yet another hot- 90s afternoon for most of the Cape Fear region. Scattered and even at times widespread showers and storms have brought some much needed rain to area lawns and gardens throughout the afternoon and early evening. A few storms could be on the strong or severe end, so keep an eye on your WECT Weather app, should your plans take you out and about.
WECT

Tips for preparedness as hurricane season begins

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - As hurricane season kicks off, many people are checking off their to-do lists to make sure they’re ready in case of a storm. For some, that’s making sure their generators are ready to go when the power goes out. It’s also a good idea to make sure your flood insurance is in order before the threat of a major storm looms off the coast.
BURGAW, NC
Wilmington, NC
Leland, NC
#Weather Radio#Radio Programming#First Alert#Wect#Midland Weather Radios
WECT

Pet of the Week: an orange kitten from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An orange kitten visited the WECT studio for today’s Pet of the Week alongside Jodi from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. She is around 5 months old, spayed, neutered, micro-chipped and up to date on her vaccinations. She also claims the title of the youngest cat at the shelter. If you’d like to adopt her, you can reach out to the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter at 910-798-7500. You can also adopt her by visiting the shelter at 180 Division Drive on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Snow Productions presents "Matilda the Musical"

CFPUA executive testifies in support of bill to make PFAS polluters pay. House Bill 1095 filed in the State House clarifies how state regulators would set maximum contaminant levels for PFAS, which would be no more than 10 parts per trillion (ppt) for any single PFAS compound or 70 ppt for the sum of all PFAS.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: Hurricane Season opens with possible storm activity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday, June 1 is the official start of Atlantic Hurricane Season, and your First Alert Weather Team is marking the occasion with a NOAA weather radio purchasing / programming event at Ace Hardware of Leland. Stop by and see us between 3 and 6! ...and make sure to read / heed all the storm prep content on wect.com/hurricane in any case.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Dancing the night away: 10th Port City Salsa Splash taking place this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Port City Salsa Splash is taking place this weekend and celebrating 10 years of dancing and festivities here in the Cape Fear. The multi-day event is taking place from Friday, June 3rd through Sunday, June 5th, and calls on dancers of all levels and ages to come down to the coast and dance the weekend away.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure planned for portion of College Road on June 4

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lane closures will take place for a portion of College Road while Duke Energy conducts repairs Saturday, June 4. Crews will be conducting repairs along College Road just south of the Oleander Dr. intersection. “A vehicle impacted one of the utility’s electric transmission poles over the...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - May 31, June 1 & 2

Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, of Beaufort passed away on June 1, 2022 at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Wilmington, NC. Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse all her life. She worked in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton. She was always quick to deliver care whenever needed to strangers, friends, family and animals.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Swimming pool at Echo Farms Park is open for the season

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The swimming pool at Echo Farms Park is open for the season. Parks & Gardens is excited to be managing the pool this year and offering family swim time, adult lap swim and group fitness classes. Pool hours include:. Family Public Swim. Mon,...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Tri-county traffic check point results in over two dozen citations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic checking station operated by Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, June 2, led to 29 citations. The traffic stops took place on Tarheel Road near the Bladen County and Robeson County lines.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

