Join the First Alert Weather Team for a weather radio programming event today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An orange kitten visited the WECT studio for today’s Pet of the Week alongside Jodi from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. She is around 5 months old, spayed, neutered, micro-chipped and up to date on her vaccinations. She also claims the title of the youngest cat at the shelter. If you’d like to adopt her, you can reach out to the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter at 910-798-7500. You can also adopt her by visiting the shelter at 180 Division Drive on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO