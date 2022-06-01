Join the First Alert Weather Team for a weather radio programming event today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Dierks Bentley concert scheduled to take place on Friday, June 3 at Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 6, due to expected inclement weather. Tickets purchased for Friday, June 3 will be honored for Sunday’s concert.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday evening. Here in the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast opened with yet another hot- 90s afternoon for most of the Cape Fear region. Scattered and even at times widespread showers and storms have brought some much needed rain to area lawns and gardens throughout the afternoon and early evening. A few storms could be on the strong or severe end, so keep an eye on your WECT Weather app, should your plans take you out and about.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Shakespeare on the Green is performing The Winter’s Tale on several nights throughout June at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater. The Shakespeare Youth Company will also perform As You Like it at the same place and time on different nights. Gates open at 6:30...
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - As hurricane season kicks off, many people are checking off their to-do lists to make sure they’re ready in case of a storm. For some, that’s making sure their generators are ready to go when the power goes out. It’s also a good idea to make sure your flood insurance is in order before the threat of a major storm looms off the coast.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy will need to block one or two lanes of College Road to make emergency repairs to a transmission pole that was damaged over the Memorial Day weekend. The repairs will take place just south of Oleander Drive. Duke energy said a vehicle hit...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Airlie Gardens “reSoul” concert scheduled for Friday, June 3, has been rescheduled to Thursday, June 9 due to potential inclement weather. Ticket holders do not need to request new tickets as existing tickets for reSoul will be valid on the new...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In the Wilmington area over Memorial Day weekend that spanned from Friday, May 27th to Monday, May 30th, local wildlife enforcement officers issued 123 boating warnings and 58 boating citations, including 8 citations for boating under the influence. Statewide in North Carolina, officers issued 762...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An orange kitten visited the WECT studio for today’s Pet of the Week alongside Jodi from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. She is around 5 months old, spayed, neutered, micro-chipped and up to date on her vaccinations. She also claims the title of the youngest cat at the shelter. If you’d like to adopt her, you can reach out to the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter at 910-798-7500. You can also adopt her by visiting the shelter at 180 Division Drive on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
CFPUA executive testifies in support of bill to make PFAS polluters pay. House Bill 1095 filed in the State House clarifies how state regulators would set maximum contaminant levels for PFAS, which would be no more than 10 parts per trillion (ppt) for any single PFAS compound or 70 ppt for the sum of all PFAS.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday, June 1 is the official start of Atlantic Hurricane Season, and your First Alert Weather Team is marking the occasion with a NOAA weather radio purchasing / programming event at Ace Hardware of Leland. Stop by and see us between 3 and 6! ...and make sure to read / heed all the storm prep content on wect.com/hurricane in any case.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Port City Salsa Splash is taking place this weekend and celebrating 10 years of dancing and festivities here in the Cape Fear. The multi-day event is taking place from Friday, June 3rd through Sunday, June 5th, and calls on dancers of all levels and ages to come down to the coast and dance the weekend away.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is constructing its ninth location in New Hanover County. The original store was opened in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and has been expanding along the east coast, with the New Hanover County store is set to open in September of 2022.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lane closures will take place for a portion of College Road while Duke Energy conducts repairs Saturday, June 4. Crews will be conducting repairs along College Road just south of the Oleander Dr. intersection. “A vehicle impacted one of the utility’s electric transmission poles over the...
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday, June 25, 2022, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will provide a special one-day boating course that satisfies all state boating education requirements. Any person born on or after January 1, 1988, must complete an approved boating safety course before operating a vessel...
Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, of Beaufort passed away on June 1, 2022 at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Wilmington, NC. Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse all her life. She worked in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton. She was always quick to deliver care whenever needed to strangers, friends, family and animals.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The swimming pool at Echo Farms Park is open for the season. Parks & Gardens is excited to be managing the pool this year and offering family swim time, adult lap swim and group fitness classes. Pool hours include:. Family Public Swim. Mon,...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Join the Brunswick County Arts Council for the 2nd Solstice by the Sea Festival Weekend. This weekend of local Brunswick arts and activities is brought to you by Brunswick County Arts Council (BAC), Friends of Oak Island Parks, AMUZU Theatre & NC Arts Council.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic checking station operated by Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, June 2, led to 29 citations. The traffic stops took place on Tarheel Road near the Bladen County and Robeson County lines.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Keep your garden healthy by adding plants that support pollinators to your beds. Pollinators are any animal or inset that moves pollen from the male to the female part of a flower, so it’s important to have plants that provide nectar and pollen. With modern...
