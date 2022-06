NEGAUNEE, MI— Marquette County Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on its 109th home Wednesday on County Road 510 in Negaunee. Habitat helps people construct affordable housing in the county. Partnering families are required to put at least 250 hours of sweat equity into the construction of their home, along with Habitat staff and volunteers. Once the home is completed, the family is set up with an affordable mortgage.

