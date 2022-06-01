ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Murmurs: Johnson’s TED Talk Draws Justice Complaints

By WW Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON’S TED TALK DRAWS JUSTICE COMPLAINTS: Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate for governor, made a surprise May 27 appearance at the ideas conference TEDxPortland. As reported on wweek.com, Johnson’s parroting of National Rifle Association talking points on gun control angered some in the crowd; others objected to TEDx providing an audience...

Related
West Linn Tidings

West Linn letter to the editor

A West Linn resident calls for Sherry Hall's resignation after election debacle Hall should resign It is time to demand the resignation of Clackamas County Clerk, Sherry Hall. Her inability to react quickly to a debacle she single-handedly created has put Clackamas County squarely in an embarrassing situation. Hall's incompetency has slowed a response to avert a train wreck she saw coming. Now Clackamas County Elections Office and Hall are facing an ethics investigation, delayed vote tallies that may not be completed by the deadline for certification (June 13) and a costly impact to the residents of Clackamas County. It is estimated the cost could exceed $100,000. The state of Oregon has been a beacon to the United States in leading the country with our "vote-by-mail" system. Oregonians cannot allow one incompetent county clerk to undermine Oregon's vote-by-mail process. Please join me in calling for Sherry Hall, Clackamas County clerk, to resign immediately. Sherry Palmer West Linn {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Is Clackamas County the Florida of Oregon?

An analogy, for your consideration: Clackamas County is to Oregon as Florida is to the rest of the United States. The county is currently in the final throes of a ballot-counting disaster that is ripe for dissection by conspiracy theorists on all sides (Vote by mail is corrupt and needs to be replaced! No, the county clerk is a Trump acolyte who is actively trying to undermine faith in the system! Commence panic!), recalling the dimpled ballots, hanging chads, and drawn-out vote count and recount of Florida, 2000.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
biznewspost.com

Shock Poll: Republican Leads Oregon Governor Race

A shocking new poll puts Republican Christine Drazan just slightly ahead of Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. Conducted between May 25-27, the new poll from Nelson Research showed Drazan had 29.5 percent of support out of 516 likely voters,while Kotek had just 27.5 percent of support with a margin of error of 4.3 percent. Independent Betsy Johnson trails with just 19.4 percent of support.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Another snafu in Clackamas County led to the misreporting of unofficial election results in at least three races

Clackamas County elections officials on Thursday reported incorrect results to the secretary of state in the hotly contested House District 38 Democratic primary between Lake Oswego City Councilor Daniel Nguyen and school board member Neelam Gupta. It appears the county inverted several numbers when reporting results, leading the secretary of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KXL

Want To Pay More For Your House? Then Just Vote For Tina Kotek

The latest polls show former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek in a tight race for Governor this year…Republican Christine Drazan leading, Kotek just behind and independent candidate Betsy Johnson in third. If you think politics like this doesn’t hit you where you live, you’re mistaken. Kotek wants...
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Surge In Oregon Nurse Applications Has State Board Seeking Help

The Oregon State Board of Nursing says it needs more staff to efficiently process a flood of licensing applications from out-of-state nurses — one that’s been triggered by the end of a loophole established for the pandemic. The state board of nursing on Wednesday asked lawmakers to authorize...
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

How Is Oregon Working to Prevent Mass Shootings?

In the past three weeks alone, three mass shootings have rocked the country—in Buffalo, in Uvalde, in Tulsa—reigniting a debate about gun laws and pushing many Oregonians to look more closely at our state’s history of mass shootings and pay special attention to our progress—or lack thereof—on gun safety.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Governor’s Race Cash Uneven as General Election Season Begins

As the three candidates for governor—Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, and Democrat Tina Kotek—begin their sprint to the November general election, they start from very different places financially. As is normal, Drazan ($2.58 million) and Kotek ($2.36 million) spent almost all the money they’ve raised so...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland lost $1.4M; city leaders aren't saying how

A public records investigation shows that someone swiped money meant to help build affordable housing.In April, homeless services nonprofit Central City Concern needed $1.4 million for a new 100-unit affordable housing project called The Starlight in the heart of the Old Town neighborhood. The Portland Housing Bureau had signed a $17 million contract with the nonprofit last March to construct the building, and Central City Concern needed some of the money to cover the latest round of construction costs. So the nonprofit submitted what's known as a "draw request" to the housing bureau, asking to withdraw some of the money...
PORTLAND, OR
Engadget

Oregon is shutting down its controversial child welfare AI in June

In 2018, Oregon's Department of Human Services implemented its Safety at Screening Tool, an algorithm that generates a "risk score" for abuse hotline workers, recommending whether a social worker needs to further investigate the contents of a call. This AI was based on the lauded Allegheny Family Screening Tool, designed to predict the risk of a child ending up in foster care based on a number of socioeconomic factors.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

STATE CONTINUES PAYING OUT OREGON EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE

The State continues paying out on Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program applications to renters and landlords across Oregon. A release from Oregon Housing and Community Services said they processing for payment applications submitted through the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which stopped accepting applications on March 21st. As of Tuesday, OHCS has paid out $363.36 million in emergency rental assistance to 55,656 households.

