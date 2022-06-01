Murmurs: Johnson’s TED Talk Draws Justice Complaints

A West Linn resident calls for Sherry Hall's resignation after election debacle Hall should resign It is time to demand the resignation of Clackamas County Clerk, Sherry Hall. Her inability to react quickly to a debacle she single-handedly created has put Clackamas County squarely in an embarrassing situation. Hall's incompetency has slowed a response to avert a train wreck she saw coming. Now Clackamas County Elections Office and Hall are facing an ethics investigation, delayed vote tallies that may not be completed by the deadline for certification (June 13) and a costly impact to the residents of Clackamas County. It is estimated the cost could exceed $100,000. The state of Oregon has been a beacon to the United States in leading the country with our "vote-by-mail" system. Oregonians cannot allow one incompetent county clerk to undermine Oregon's vote-by-mail process. Please join me in calling for Sherry Hall, Clackamas County clerk, to resign immediately. Sherry Palmer West Linn {loadposition sub-article-01}

WEST LINN, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO