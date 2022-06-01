ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Archibald suffers ligament damage after being hit by 4x4 driver

By Patrick Fletcher
Cycling News
 3 days ago

Katie Archibald has suffered ligament damage after being hit by a car driver on Sunday. The British track star revealed on Wednesday that she was sent "flying" over the bonnet of a 4x4 car when a driver failed to spot her at a T junction.

She has suffered grade 1 ligament damage in her right ankle and grade 2 damage in her left ankle, and is now wearing an ankle brace as she recovers.

It is unclear at this point how long the injuries will take to heal and how they might impact Archibald's preparations for the Commonwealth Games this summer.

"Last Sunday I went flying over the bonnet of a 4x4. Lovely clear day but the driver who turned into me while I was riding past a T junction didn't see me," Archibald wrote in a social media post.

"The ligaments in both my ankles aren't happy (grade 1 unhappiness in my right ankle and grade 2 unhappiness in my left) but are all still attached, and the only thing broken is my bike.

"We also think I've avoided another serious concussion, and the 3.5 ligaments in my dodgy right knee have survived, so celebrations are in order for that."

The crash comes shortly after Archibald returned from a broken collarbone sustained at the Nations Cup event in Glasgow in April. Two weeks ago she posted a video of her return to the bike but has now been forced into another layoff.

"Can't say I'm loving 2022," she wrote on Wednesday.

"Life is long. That's my update. Promise we'll be back to Good News the next time I post; these ones are getting boring."

Archibald, a gold medallist at the past two Olympics, is set to represent Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in London in late July and early August.

Cycling News

ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

