Video shows gunman shooting into crowded Chicago restaurant; suspect sought

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A gun was recovered from a car involved in a crash in Avalon Park Wednesday night. According to police, a Dodge Charger was driving in the 8200 block of South Stony Island Avenue around 11:15 p.m. when it hit a Lexus sedan. The driver of the sedan was taken to Northwestern Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. The two people in the Dodge were taken into custody and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle. Police are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO