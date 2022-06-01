ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Video shows gunman shooting into crowded Chicago restaurant; suspect sought

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the gunman who opened fire into a crowded West Pullman restaurant in April, wounding one woman. CPD released video...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 11

Related
fox32chicago.com

Second teen charged in beating, robbery of CTA rider in Bronzeville

CHICAGO - A second teenage boy is facing charges in the beating and robbery of a CTA rider last month in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The 17-year-old was arrested Thursday after police identified him as the suspect who robbed and beat a 25-year-old CTA rider in the 100 block of West 35th Street, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during struggle over gun in Englewood home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while struggling with another man over a gun Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 48-year-old got into a fight with another man inside his home around 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Laflin Street, police said. The pair were...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, critically wounded while taking out trash in Gage Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while throwing trash out early Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood. The 24-year-old was throwing out trash in the alley around 1:09 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 5500 block of South Spaulding Avenue, police said. He suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

2 people in custody, gun recovered after crash in Avalon Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A gun was recovered from a car involved in a crash in Avalon Park Wednesday night. According to police, a Dodge Charger was driving in the 8200 block of South Stony Island Avenue around 11:15 p.m. when it hit a Lexus sedan. The driver of the sedan was taken to Northwestern Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. The two people in the Dodge were taken into custody and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A pair of men were shot and wounded Thursday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The men, ages 48 and 35, were standing outside around 10:40 p.m. when they were shot by a gunman who was across the street in the 4700 block of West Adams Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in nose while sitting on porch in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was struck in the nose by a bullet fragment Thursday night while sitting on a porch in Marquette Park. The man, 20, was on the porch in the 6800 block of South Talman Avenue around 10:37 p.m. when a light-colored SUV stopped in front of his residence, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Windows#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

3 hurt, gun recovered in Avalon Park crash

CHICAGO - Three men were hurt and a gun was recovered after a crash Thursday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood. A Dodge Charger occupied by two men was traveling northbound in the 8200 block South Stony Island when it struck a Lexus sedan that was going west on 83rd Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police searching for gunmen in shooting of officer in West Englewood

CHICAGO - The exhaustive search continues for the suspects who opened fire on two uniformed Chicago police officers in West Englewood on Wednesday. One of those officers was struck by gunfire. She remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said on Thursday. Police are looking for at...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Assault suspect tased after fleeing North Side hospital while handcuffed

CHICAGO - A man who was arrested for aggravated assault was tased by police after he tried to flee a hospital while handcuffed Wednesday night in the Lake View East neighborhood. The 53-year-old was initially taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for an unknown injury, police said. The suspect ran...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Naperville cop fatally shoots hatchet-wielding man during traffic stop

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville police officer fatally shot a man armed with a hatchet Friday morning in the western suburb. Around 11 a.m., police say the officer was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Bond Street and McDowell Road when another vehicle pulled up and a man armed with a hatchet got out and charged the officer.
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed after jumping curb, striking tree in Brainerd

CHICAGO - A woman died after crashing her car into a tree early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 29-year-old was driving around 4 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Vincennes Avenue when her car jumped the curb and struck a tree, police said. She...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2-year-old boy riding scooter in Lincoln Square fatally struck

CHICAGO - A driver struck and killed a 2-year-old boy riding a mini-scooter in Lincoln Square Thursday evening. The boy was riding across Leavitt Street at Eastwood Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. when a woman driving a Mitsubishi struck him, Chicago police said. The child was taken to Lurie Children’s...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

COPA releases video of shootout between off-duty CPD officer and catalytic converter thieves

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released video footage of a shootout between an off-duty Chicago Police officer and a group of people trying to steal a catalytic converter in the Norwood Park neighborhood in April.Police have said, around 5:45 a.m. on April 28, an off-duty officer saw a group of people trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 6500 block of West Imlay Street, and when he identified himself to the thieves, "an exchange of gunfire occurred between one of the offenders and the off-duty officer." COPA is investigating that shootout, and on Thursday...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy