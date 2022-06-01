ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, WV

United Steelworkers call the Collins Aerospace lock-out ‘illegal’

By Sarah Mansheim
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

UNION (WVDN) – In a press release titled “Collins Aerospace Illegally Locks Out Union Workers”, the United Steelworkers (USW) union released an official statement on Friday, May 27, stating approximately 250 members of Local 1449 were “locked out of their jobs Monday, May 23, by management at Collins Aerospace after only two weeks of bargaining.”

USW District 8 Director Larry Ray called on the company, a division of Raytheon Technologies, to abandon its strategy of trying to bully union workers into accepting management’s demands and instead continue negotiating in good faith to reach a fair contract, the press release said.

Ray said that USW members were looking forward to returning to the bargaining table when the company locked them out. According to the union, members have repeatedly asked the company to allow them to come back to work while they continue negotiations, but the company has refused.

“Collins Aerospace must be made accountable for its decision to hold our jobs, families and community hostage over issues that should be resolved through collective bargaining,” Ray said. “Management needs to end this lockout immediately, return these workers to their jobs and resolve our differences at the table.”

Last week, The West Virginia Daily News traveled to Union to speak with workers who are publicly protesting the lock-out as they gathered on Rt. 219 and Stringtown Road near the entrance to the factory.

Protesters stated they were not able to give a statement to the press but did say that they were locked out and not on strike.

“We’re coming to work. That’s what we’re doing. We’re working,” said a union member on the scene.

On Tuesday, May 24, representatives for Collins Aerospace emailed the following statement to The West Virginia Daily News:

“We are disappointed that union members failed to ratify the contract. Collins Aerospace presented a fair contract offer that would recognize and reward our employees’ contributions while keeping us competitive, and one that would keep our manufacturing employees amongst the highest paid in the area. In addition to wage increases, we offered lower healthcare premiums, a cash ratification bonus, a cash appreciation award and additional sick leave.”

Collins Aerospace declined to respond to the United Steelworkers statements on the matter.

“We do not have anything to share beyond the original statement,” they said.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ddkE_0fwqBA1f00
Workers assembled near the entrance of Collins Aerospace have been denied entrance to the factory since May 23 when their union and the company failed to agree on a contract. Sarah Mansheim photo

The post United Steelworkers call the Collins Aerospace lock-out ‘illegal’ appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

