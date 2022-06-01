ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fwqAnMV00

Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Joe Biden's son Hunter, says she has “total control over my life now," five years after her divorce, as she opens up about her marriage in a new memoir.

Buhle describes her ex-husband's drug addiction , her response to his infidelity — including an affair with her widowed sister-in-law — and her challenges integrating into the Biden family. Excerpts of “If We Break” were published Wednesday by People magazine.

In the book, Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it, and how “it became my own addiction" to document it. She writes that the couple separated not long after Beau Biden's 2015 death from brain cancer, when Buhle found a crack pipe in their ashtray.

Buhle said she found out about Hunter Biden's affair with Hallie Biden, Beau's widow, in Nov. 2016, after her daughters asked the family's therapist to tell her.

“I was shocked, but not heartbroken. Heartbreak has already flatted my self-esteem that past year,” she writes. She says her daughters discovered the relationship when searching through texts on Hunter's phone.

Buhle told People that she and Hunter “come together in our shared love for our daughters,” as they prepare for their eldest daughter Naomi's wedding at the White House this November.

While Hunter's finances are under investigation by the Justice Department, Buhle told People that “I couldn't be of any help," adding, “I kept my head so deeply buried in the sand on our finances."

After Biden became President Barack Obama's vice president in 2008, Buhle writes experiencing “one frequent reminder I wasn't a true Biden,” when a Secret Service agent informed the family that her then-husband and daughters would receive round-the-clock protection, but not her.

Buhle, in 2019, legally reclaimed her maiden name, which she said once felt like a “crown and shield to me.”

“I was no longer a Biden,” she writes. "I'd handed in my crown and shield because I no longer needed them. Maybe I never had.”

Comments / 1

Justin Willey
2d ago

I wonder how much Joe Biden is paying her to keep her mouth shut because I'm pretty sure that the Secret Service, FBI, and CIA are fully aware that this woman knows way more about his collusion with China and Ukraine then what she's putting off and honestly I hope she spilled the beans! they're obviously truly corrupt I just wish somebody would bring them out!

Reply
2
Related
SheKnows

The Way Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Kathleen Buhle Learned About Affair With Sister-in-Law Is Crushing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As Hunter Biden’s wife, life sounded hard for Kathleen Buhle, who dealt with financial troubles and ongoing infidelity during their marriage. She’s now chronicling their time together in an upcoming memoir, If We Break, about the final heartbreak he caused that opened her eyes to how she and their daughters, Naomi, 28, Finnegan, 23, and Maisy, 21, need to live their lives moving forward. After the death of Beau Biden in May 2015 from...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Biden Poked Fun at Fiancé Peter Neal's Younger Age on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Biden celebrated her fiancé Peter Neal’s law school graduation from the University of Pennsylvania, but she did so in a cheeky way. Poking fun at their three-year age difference (yes, she’s the older woman), she made reference to the 1967 film, The Graduate, starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft. The cute snapshot shows the 27-year-old lawyer looking directly at the camera with a mischievous smile. Neal, 24, is dressed in his cap and gown looking on in profile. She captioned the photo, “Was going to make a joke about The Graduate but @peterneal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ETOnline.com

First Lady Jill Biden Shares Lessons From Her Divorce and How She Fights With Joe Biden

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is getting candid about her marriage to Joe Biden, what she's learned from her divorce, and more. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Dr. Biden, who covers the magazine's June/July Freedom Issue -- the publication's first cover featuring a first lady in its 155-year history -- shared how her past has informed her future and the funny way she fights with the President.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Beau Biden
Person
Hunter
SheKnows

Tiffany Trump's November Wedding Location Is Sure to Make Dad Donald Trump Happy

Click here to read the full article. New details have finally been released about Tiffany Trump’s wedding, which is definitely on for this year. As the former president’s youngest daughter, she selected a location that Donald Trump would approve of: Mar-a-Lago. The young lawyer is marrying Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 after getting engaged at the White House on her father’s final day in office on January 19, 2021. The details are exactly what you would expect out of a Trump wedding — lots of opulence on display. Page Six is reporting that 500 guests have already received their save-the-date invitations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Wedding#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#People#The Justice Department
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Fury: Douglas Emhoff’s Wife Engaged In Screaming Showdowns With Joe Biden? POTUS And VPOTUS’ Relationship Has Reportedly Gone From Bad To Worse

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are two of the most powerful people in the world. Together, the two politicians offered restoration and renewal on a single ticket, and America clearly bought what they are selling. POTUS Joe Biden, who aims to restore America’s leadership and build...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
Aabha Gopan

Pregnant wife leaves party after her husband cracked an insensitive joke

According to a study, jokes increase satisfaction in marriage, and partners should explore the role of humor in their relationship. However, sometimes jokes can be insulting. Insulting includes a person using words to manipulate, assault, ridicule, and degrade another person. Any form of derogatory comments could bring down the recipient's self-esteem, negatively affecting their psychological health.
ABC News

ABC News

677K+
Followers
157K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy