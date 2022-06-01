41st annual Geneseo Airshow takes flight this weekend at the National Warplane Museum

Related
History on Tap event returns Friday to Genesee Country Village & Museum
Pre-purchasing tickets online are recommended as the event has limited capacity and could sell out, GCVM officials say.
A closer look at the Geneseo Air Show: Remembering history and inspiring others
Gates to the airshow are open at 9 am each day on June 4th and 5th. The show is adding an additional viewing area for individual ticket holders and will continue its “tailgate” or “drive-in” format.
Finger Lakes Country Music Festival set for Saturday in Palmyra
Months of planning and preparation have paid off. The Finger Lakes Country Music Festival will take place Saturday, June 4, at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Palmyra, New York. The first annual music festival will feature country music stars Lee Brice, Kameron Marlowe, and plenty of others. It started as...
‘Eight in Flight’: RCSD students to get sneak peek of Geneseo Air Show
The students will be able to see the U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor aircraft and members of the Virginia Air National Guard.
Greek Festival, Canal Days returning full-scale this year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two popular festivals in the Rochester area are making a return this weekend. Driving down East Ave on Thursday, you may notice those familiar sights and sounds of Greece. The Rochester Greek Festival kicked off a full-scale return, for the first time in three years. Van Zissis has been working […]
Landmark Society brings back in-person ‘House and Garden’ tour
For the first time in two years, four homes in the East Avenue area will be opening their doors to visitors.
Iconic ‘Conehead’ celebrates birthday, 50 years of serving drinks at Western New York sporting events
Iconic 'Conehead' enjoys birthday at Frontier Field
Rochester Cocktail Revival Year 9: A weeklong celebration of mixology
RCR will kick off on Monday, June 6, and feature multiple events every night through Sunday, June 12.
Veterans Outreach Center puts in $7M in upgrades, veterans share stories of redemption
The Veterans Outreach Center is located at 447 South Avenue in the City. The facility also has legal assistance, family support services, art therapy, a barbershop, and public transportation assistance.
Get outdoors: Guided dog walks in Genesee County Park
There will be three Saturday walks this summer from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 4, July 2, and August 6.
‘It’s not fair’: Fairport bar preparing to close due to landlord disagreements
"I'm not speaking for myself, I'm speaking for a lot of small businesses that are tired of getting beat up, we're tired," Pierri said.
Full-time aid, part-time olympian: Dansville woman represents US in Special Olympics
Emily will join the New York State delegation of 187 athletes, coaches, and support staff for the games in Orlando on Friday.
Square Fair returns with food and family-friendly fun this Saturday
Typically held on the first Saturday in June, Square Fair is a day of food, performances, used book sales, local vendors, and kid-oriented activities.
Black Button Distilling celebrates 10 years in business
The local small batch spirits company is Rochester's first grain-to-glass craft distillery to open since prohibition.
Geva Theatre announces auditions for upcoming 2022-23 season
Equity actors may make an appointment by calling (585)-232-1366 and non-equity will be seen on a walk-in basis.
Adam Interviews 2 people linked to new Clarissa St. exhibit
Years ago, the start of an annual reunion where folks who lived there get together to remember the good times.
Opa! Gyros, wine, arts, dance return to Rochester with the 2022 Greek Festival
Here are all the attractions to look forward to over the 2022 Greek Festival.
Baja engineering competition kicks off at RIT
The competition at RIT kicked off Friday, with the action continuing through Sunday.
Things to know ahead of the Paul McCartney concert at the Dome
Once you're inside and have your seat, all that's left is to enjoy the music! If you're curious about what songs will be played, Wikipedia shares the "Got Back" tour setlist:
Dansville resident competing in Special Olympics USA
Emily will join the New York State delegation of 187 athletes, coaches, and support staff for the games in Orlando on Friday.
