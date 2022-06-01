ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Seasonable afternoon with temps in 70s ahead, showers possible

By Christopher Gress
pix11.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PIX11) — The month of May went out like a lion as temperatures soared into the mid and upper 90s throughout the area. Central Park was cooked until it reached a temperature of 93 degrees, just 3 degrees short of the record...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

Related
pix11.com

Sunny and 70s on tap in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Sunday is gearing up to be another beautiful day in the New York and New Jersey areas. The high temperatures will be in the 70s and there will be mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. The sunshine and seasonable temps will carry into the start of the next work week as well. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
todayuknews.com

New York’s Weed Rush Is Here. They Came to Cash In.

One evening, about a month later, I met C. in Midtown at a residential four-floor walk-up built in 1910. There was a free-standing A.T.M. out front and a banner for a members-only cannabis club. The building itself is home to two cannabis businesses — the club on the ground floor, run by a legacy operator who has been selling cannabis illegally for 15 years, and a “grow house” upstairs. The grow house is where C. gets their cannabis. “My main goal is to have nothing but the New York product,” he said; he wants to support the local industry, from seed to smoke, with cultivators, pickers and rollers from the city, in part because he doesn’t think that users elsewhere around the country appreciate the history of black-market grows in New York. The Sour Diesel strain, for example, is thought to have originated in New York. When it reached Miami, when C. was a teenager, it was the only kind of cannabis he smoked. “I have huge respect for New York growers and huge respect for the game out here. And it’s really an honor to be a part of all this.” Though he wasn’t sure how many places like the Midtown grow house existed in the city, he guessed the number could be in the hundreds. “Just in Chinatown alone, that’s where most of the country gets the old-school Bubba,” he said. “The black market and the underground stretches beyond anybody’s imagination.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Ticket guaranteeing $1K a week for life sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — One lucky winner will receive $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after a winning lottery ticket was sold on June 2. According to the New York Lottery, one second-prize ticket was sold for the Cash 4 Life drawing on June 2. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 […]
LOTTERY
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued with 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain possible

Thursday forecast update: N.J. weather: Strong thunderstorms, gusty winds, flash flooding in today’s forecast. With the threat of strong storms on the way, the National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center have issued a severe thunderstorm watch for five counties in northern New Jersey. Forecasters say some of the storms that fire up Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening could pack a big punch, with damaging winds, heavy downpours and small hail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NY
City
Bridgeport, NY
State
New York State
City
Islip, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Wicked Weather Wednesday In New York State

The first day of June will be a stormy one in Western New York. Following one of the warmest and nicest Memorial Days in the area, a string of storms will come our way. The weather over the last few days has been nice and HOT! But we can't complain. As the final days of school are coming to a close, we have been dealing with so much rain! Many people are having a hard time mowing their lawns or getting their landscaping done. The good news? There is a dry stretch and a cooler stretch of weather that is also moving in!
CBS Minnesota

Update: NWS Says 9 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day Storms

Originally published June 1. Updated with more information from NWS Twin Cities. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service says nine tornadoes hit Minnesota during a destructive wave of Memorial Day storms. The most severe twister hit Forada, which is a few miles south of Alexandria. The NWS said it was an EF-2 tornado with max winds of 120 mph. The tornado, which was about a half-mile wide, traveled nearly 20 miles, beginning just south of Forada and traveling northeast to the Carlos area. It lasted a little over 20 minutes, from 4:25 p.m. to 4:48 p.m. Douglas County officials said 75-100 buildings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island
WTRF- 7News

Risk for Severe Weather across West Virginia and Ohio on Wednesday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) outlined a threat for severe weather across Ohio and West Virginia. Areas north of I-70 are outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Areas south of I-70 are outlined in a Marginal Risk for […]
NJ.com

I just moved to New Jersey from Alabama. Here’s what shocked me.

Let’s talk about culture shock. As I’m quickly learning, when people in New Jersey talk about cultural disorientation, it’s often about interstate rivalries: North Jerseyans apparently mock their more rural South Jersey neighbors and vice versa. Meanwhile Central Jersey fights simply to be acknowledged, do I have that right? Even as all these people live, at most, two hours away from each other?
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Dangerous Road in New York State

We all have to drive places. To work, to get groceries, run errands, road trips. Most of us take at least two or three car rides per day, especially on busy weekdays. Here in Western New York, we have it pretty good in terms of traffic. We deal with standard rush hour congestion around 8 am and 4-5 pm, but in general, we don't have the amount of traffic other nearby cities do.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOAT 7

Strong winds in Albuquerque tonight, severe thunderstorms in southeast New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Strong winds and afternoon storms are forecast throughout parts of New Mexico today and tonight. Today will be warm and breezy in the Albuquerque metro. Strong east canyon winds begin to blow with wind gusts as high as 60 mph expected overnight in the city. A high wind watch has been issued for the Middle Rio Grande Valley, including Albuquerque, due to those strong winds.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Lincoln Report

3 Delightful Small Towns in New York

Small towns are in abundance in the state of New York, each with its own unique character and charm. Whether you are looking for a foodie paradise like Ithaca, or an artsy village like Saratoga Springs, there are small towns in New York that appeal to everyone.
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Safest Places To Live In New York

Plenty of people will be looking at new homes over the weekend and if you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, check out the Top 10 safest towns in New York. CCTV Camera World conducted a study and found the safest cities in America and 10 New York towns landed in the Top 25.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YourErie

Deadly tornado outbreak hit NWPA 37 years ago

It was 37 years ago when a devastating and deadly tornado outbreak occurred in our area. The 43 tornadoes tore across Northeast Ohio, Northwest Pennsylvania, Southwest New York and Canada. Albion was hit the hardest with an F4 tornado. Another F4 tornado moved just north of Corry. F3 and F4 storms also raked across portions […]
ALBION, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy