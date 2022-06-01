ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Southbound I-25 back open at Montgomery, was closed due to crash

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque emergency personnel responded to a crash on southbound I-25 early Wednesday morning. According to NMRoads southbound I-25 at Montgomery was closed Wednesday morning to due to the crash.

Details are limited and there is no word on how many people were involved. I-25 southbound has since been reopened.

I-25 @ Jefferson, June 1, 2022 at 6:20 a.m. (courtesy of NM Roads)

