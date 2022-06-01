Southbound I-25 back open at Montgomery, was closed due to crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque emergency personnel responded to a crash on southbound I-25 early Wednesday morning. According to NMRoads southbound I-25 at Montgomery was closed Wednesday morning to due to the crash.
Details are limited and there is no word on how many people were involved. I-25 southbound has since been reopened.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
