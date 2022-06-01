ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

State officials create fake document to cover up misconduct in eviction case

By Bill Lueders
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oxyb7_0fwq8uFt00

Bill Lueders' mother, Elaine Benz, and his sister, Diane, celebrating Elaine's 98th birthday. (Photo | Bill Lueders)

Officials at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) have created a fraudulent document as part of an apparent cover-up regarding its investigation into the eviction of my then-97-year-old mother from a senior care facility last fall.

The falsified document was recently posted on the state’s online portal for complaint investigations regarding regulated care facilities. It replaces a 12-page report that reached directly contrary findings, while purporting to have been created on the same date as the original. The change seems to have been made within the past several weeks.

According to this new document (archived here from a copy made May 31, 2022, in case it is altered again), falsely asserts: “On 11/08/2021, Surveyor conducted a complaint investigation at ProHealth Care Regency Senior Community New Berlin. No deficiencies were identified. The complaint was not substantiated.”

The top of the actual report , 12 pages in length, produced by Division of Quality Assurance surveyor Geralyn Spitzer. (Highlighting added to this image by Bill Lueders.)

In fact, the inspector from the Division of Quality Assurance, part of DHS, identified two deficiencies in the original report, which were the basis for fines against the Regency totalling $1,500. “The complaint was substantiated,” it states.

The new, fraudulent document wipes the inspector’s Statement of Deficiencies from the public record — although, as of this writing, the subsequently issued Notice and Order identifying the deficiencies and imposing the fines still appears on the division’s online complaint portal. (If it should be subsequently removed or replaced, this document is cached here .)

As I have written about in multiple outlets , my mother, Elaine Benz, was evicted from the Regency, a senior care facility in New Berlin, Wisconsin, where she had lived for 10 years, on Oct. 28, 2021. Our family was given less than 24 hours’ notice that we would need to find a new place for her to live, which was deeply traumatizing.

The fraudulent report , in its entirety, posted recently on the DHS website in place of the actual one. (Highlighting added to this image by Bill Lueders.)

Elaine, who has since turned 98 and is now living at a different facility, was forced to spend an additional 19 days at a physical rehabilitation center then in COVID-19 lockdown, unable to have normally daily visits from my sister, Diane. The cost for these 19 days, during which she received no rehabilitative care, was $7,486.

We contacted the state and were assured by multiple DHS officials within the Division of Quality Assurance and the Wisconsin Board on Aging that the Regency was in apparent violation of the state administrative code DHS 89 , which requires that facilities give at least 30 days advance notice before evicting a resident, and that its failure to do so would result in enforcement actions including fines.

These fines were imposed in the Notice and Order issued on Feb. 1, 2022.

The Regency appealed the citations, requesting a hearing before the Division of Hearings and Appeals, part of the Department of Administration. But rather than defend the findings of its frontline staff, the division and others within DHS decided to rescind the deficiencies and citations altogether. According to a Stipulated Settlement Agreement signed April 20, 2022, a decision was made to dismiss due to unspecified “additional information” that was provided.

Neither I nor Diane, with whom I share power of attorney for our mother when it comes to health care, have any idea what information this refers to. The state did release to me some records regarding our mom’s care that were provided by the Regency, but by the state’s own admission none of these records offer a defense of the Regency’s actions or even attempt to explain the released records’ significance.

The two deficiencies that were identified in the now-purged inspector’s report seem fairly solid and straightforward. The Division of Quality Assurance inspector, Geralyn Spitzer, found that the Regency had falsely claimed that Elaine’s condition presented an “emergency” requiring her immediate discharge; and that it had failed to perform a required comprehensive assessment in consultation with Elaine and her family before kicking her out.

In fact, there was no “emergency” that required our mom to be evicted without our being given the 30-day advance notice that the law requires. A medical evaluation performed just days before the eviction found “no documented evidence” that Elaine needed continued skilled medical services or more intensive care.

In an April 27, 2022, letter to Karen Timberlake, secretary-designee of DHS, I noted multiple falsehoods in the Regency’s representations regarding Elaine’s level of care, and took the department to task for backing down after the Regency objected.

The letter stated: “What has happened here is an egregious failure on the part of DHS to enforce state administrative code against an especially flagrant violator. You are making it clear that providers of care to the elderly can violate the state’s rules with impunity. As such, the decision of the Department of Health Services to dismiss this case puts all of the state’s most vulnerable residents at unnecessary risk.”

In a response letter to me dated May 19, 2022, Otis Woods, administrator of the Division of Quality Assurance, acknowledged what the DHS is now trying to cover  up—that the initial inspection identified two deficiencies, which were later rescinded. Woods said that a review of the evidence by DHS legal counsel and DQA staff “determined that the deficiencies did not meet the threshold for a regulatory citation. As a result, the deficiencies were rescinded.”

No reason for this reversal was given, nor was any effort made to investigate the specific representations that we made in the grievance I filed with his agency and in my letter to Timberlake.

The state’s failure to enforce its own rules comes as “facility-initiated discharges” have been flagged by the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a serious national problem. The issue of lax enforcement is raised repeatedly in the office’s 40-page report.

ProHealth Care, the Waukesha-based company that owns the Regency, raked in $103 million in “revenue less expenses” in fiscal year 2020, and over a six-year period paid its CEO, Susan Edwards, nearly $19 million.

Do the state officials who issued the citation agree that the unspecified “additional information” was so compelling that their judgment should have been overruled? I have asked this question, but gotten no response.

If there is a very good reason, or any reason at all, that the judgment of the frontline staff was overruled, why should Diane and I, as our mother’s designated health care guardians, not be permitted to know what it is?

Even before I discovered that the state had replaced its inspector’s findings with a fraudulent document purporting to have been issued more than five months ago, I called on Gov. Tony Evers and members of the Legislature to order an independent investigation into the DHS’s capitulation to pressure from a violator of state law.

That probe is even more urgently needed now.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post State officials create fake document to cover up misconduct in eviction case appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 13

Tom Oelhafen
3d ago

another example of corporate greed and corruption , as if we needed more examples.

Reply
9
Related
cwbradio.com

GDL Is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month

This summer, many teenagers will get behind the wheel for the first time as they work to earn their driver license, but it can be a dangerous time of year for young drivers. More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen during the 100 Deadliest Days of summer, Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to AAA. Wisconsin has many laws designed to prepare teenagers for safe driving, including the Graduated Driver License program. GDL is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month. To be eligible for an instruction permit, you must be at least 15-years-old, be enrolled in a certified driver education program, and pass the knowledge and signs test. Drivers with an instruction permit are required to have a valid, regular license holder in the front seat of the vehicle: an instructor, parent or guardian, or someone 21 or older. Drivers, age 16 to 18, can apply for a probationary license if they are violation free for at least six months, have completed a minimum of 50 hours of supervised driving (including 10 hours at night) with a parent or guardian, have completed all driver’s education course work and behind-the-wheel hours with an instructor, and pass a road test (or receive a waiver).
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Against Businesses Trying to Recoup COVID Losses

(Terry Bell, WRN) The Wisconsin Supreme Court rules against 17 businesses trying to recoup their losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. The business owners say the pandemic, and resulting precautions, forced them to close their doors, costing them customers and profits. Their insurance company, Society Insurance, says their policies didn’t cover coronavirus losses.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Republican Investigation Of 2020 Presidential Election In Wisconsin $200K Over Budget

The Republican investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin is reported to be about 200-thousand dollars over its budget. When Assembly Speaker Robin Vos first appointed former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to conduct the review a budget of 676-thousand dollars was established. A report this week reveals the state has spent a little over 896-thousand dollars on the review and five lawsuits connected to it. The Journal Sentinel reported the figures after obtaining invoices under the state’s open records law. The investigation was launched almost a year ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Waukesha County judge clears way for hearing on Kettle Moraine School’s secret gender policy

(The Center Square) – Another Wisconsin school district is looking at a possible trial over its secret school gender policy. A Waukesha County judge on Wednesday dismissed a motion from the Kettle Moraine School District to dismiss a lawsuit brought by parents who say their policy of allowing kids to transition genders while at school and not tell parents is harming their children.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
WausauPilot

Wisconsin OWI law found unconstitutional by high court

MADISON, Wis. (CN) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday said it is unconstitutional to count revocation of driving privileges for refusing a warrantless blood draw as a criminal offense contributing to increased penalties for multiple drunken driving convictions, which the state’s legal scheme for OWI offenses currently allows.
wuwm.com

What's the status of gun safety legislation in Wisconsin?

America continues to be plagued by relentless mass shootings and rising homicide rates in cities. In Wisconsin, legislative Democrats and Republicans have diametrically opposed views on how to tackle the problems. Democrats say easy access to guns is a public health issue, while Republicans hold tight to the Second Amendment.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin man killed in ‘targeted’ attack on judicial system

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said it is investigating a “critical incident” in the Township of New Lisbon. On Friday at about 6:30 a.m., the Juneau County sheriff’s office said it responded to a report of two shots fired inside a home. The caller who made the report had exited the home upon the gunman's entry and called from another residence. Officials said there was an armed person in the house.
NEW LISBON, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul comments on Kiel threats

(WLUK) -- Wednesday morning brought with it another bomb threat to the usually quiet city of Kiel. The Wisconsin Department of Justice and FBI are investigating the bomb threats. There have been no press conferences yet, leaving many questions unanswered. "We talked to some people who said they are confused...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
voiceofalexandria.com

Lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Dhs#Regency
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Democrats Demand Republicans Act on Gun Safety

(Bob Hague, WRN) At the Capitol, Democrats demand Republicans act on gun safety. The Democrats want to pass measures like Universal Background Checks on all firearm purchases and Extreme Risk Protection, or “Red Flag” Orders. Senator LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee, “It’s time we demand my colleagues to do their job.” Madison Senator Melissa Agard, “When you have elected officials who are failing to act, it’s a dereliction of duty. They need to be escorted out.”
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Kiel School District Closes Title IX Investigation

For the first time since the situation in Kiel began, we have heard from School Superintendent Brad Ebert. He sent a letter to local media, where he addressed the Title IX investigation, saying the school board has “issued clear directives and expectations to all students involved in this matter for the purpose of preventing bullying and harassment and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students.”
KIEL, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Democratic lawmakers plead for change in state gun laws

With every legislative session since Gov. Tony Evers took office, the governor and Democratic lawmakers have sought legislation that they say could tamp down, at least slightly, the proliferation of firearms in Wisconsin. They’ve been ignored or rebuffed by leaders of the Legislature’s Republican majority each time. Even the recent mass shootings of Black supermarket […] The post Democratic lawmakers plead for change in state gun laws appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
captimes.com

Dane County judge hands election skeptic latest legal defeat

A Dane County judge on Wednesday affirmed a December 2021 decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission that found the city of Madison did not violate state election law by accepting private grant money to help administer the 2020 presidential election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision from Dane County Circuit...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Allen responds to Evers’ Progress Flag announcement

MADISON — On the heels of Gov. Tony Evers announcing the Progress Pride Flag will be flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol this month, some Republicans are voicing disagreement. Evers signed an Executive Order on Wednesday ordering that the Progress Pride Flag be raised over the Capitol during the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

EEOC: Wisconsin company settles racial lawsuit, to pay $140k

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A construction and renovation company in Wisconsin settled a race harassment and retaliation lawsuit after African American employees were reportedly subjected to racial slurs. According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Giertsen Company violated federal law in regards to creating a hostile work...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy