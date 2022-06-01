ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, MI

Litchfield resident shot after dispute with neighbor

By Autumn Pitchure
 2 days ago

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 46-year-old from Litchfield was shot in the back of the head after a dispute with a neighbor, Michigan State Police said.

Around 12:45 a.m., Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post were sent to an ongoing dispute on the 7000 block of Hadley Road in Litchfield, Michigan.

While on their way, troopers called the complainant who told them he thought he shot his neighbor and needed an ambulance.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found the 46-year-old with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Troopers provided medical attention, until an ambulance arrived and took over care.

The 46-year-old was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital where they are now in stable condition.

The original caller, a 70-year-old from Litchfield, was later placed under arrest for assault with intent to murder and is currently at the Hillsdale County Jail.

This investigation is still underway and as more details are uncovered, 6 News will keep you updated.

