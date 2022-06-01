ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Tony Timpa Case: Supreme Court says wrongful death lawsuit against Dallas officers can go forward

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - The high court will allow a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against the city of Dallas and four police officers. The family of a man who died in police custody in 2016 sued. Tony Timpa called police for help as he had a drug...

www.fox4news.com

