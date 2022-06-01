Global GPU shipments dipped in Q1 2022

What you need to know

GPU shipments decreased by 6.2% in Q1 2022 compared to the previous quarter, according to Jon Peddie Research.

A dip in GPU shipments is typical between Q4 and Q1, averaging a drop of 10.2% over the last ten years.

Growth of between 2% and 3% is forecasted for GPU shipments this year.

GPU shipments fell by 6.2% between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, according to a new report by Jon Peddie Research (JPR). The graphics market reportedly reached 96 million units in the first quarter of this year. While there was a dip of 6.2% between the quarters, that is better than the usual drop seen in the same period annually.

JPR noted that the first quarter of each year is usually flat or down compared to the previous quarter. The 10-year average of that drop is 10.2%, meaning that this year's dip of 6.2% could be viewed as a relative postive.

The research firm attributed the lower shipment figures to several factors, including disturbances in China, Ukraine. It noted that both the GPU and PC markets are predicted to be solid going forward. JPR predicted a compound annual growth rate of 6.3% between 2022-2026. Even forecasts for this year were positive, despite the drop in the first quarter.

"Consumers are cautious despite new product introductions from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia (AIN) in the second half. Therefore, our forecast for the year is a modest 2% to 3% for GPUs," said Jon Peddie, president of JPR.

“US real GDP growth will rise 2.3% (year-over-year), according to the Conference Board economic forecast for the US economy, and we expect growth of 2.1% (year-over-year) in 2023."

Between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, there was a shift in GPU market share. AMD rose 0.7% while Intel decreased 2.4%. NVIDIA gained 1.69% in the same period.

(Image credit: Jon Peddie Research)

Overall GPU shipments decreased by 6.2% between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022. AMD shipments decreased 1.5% in that period, and Intel's went down by 8.7%. In contrast, NVIDIA's shipments increased by 3.2%.

The dedicated graphics space tells a different story when it comes to market share.