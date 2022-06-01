ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lisbon, WI

North Carolina Group Comes To Wisconsin To Help Search For Injured Bear

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA North Carolina group has sent its drone operator to Juneau County to help officials search for an injured...

Search for injured black bear in Juneau County draws national attention

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for an injured black bear in Juneau County is intensifying. Volunteers from the organization Help Asheville Bears or HAB arrived in New Lisbon this week to find the bear and help remove a small game trap from its right front paw. NBC15 first reported on the bear last week when a viewer sent us a video of the bear hobbling around in their backyard.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
Lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
GDL Is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month

This summer, many teenagers will get behind the wheel for the first time as they work to earn their driver license, but it can be a dangerous time of year for young drivers. More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen during the 100 Deadliest Days of summer, Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to AAA. Wisconsin has many laws designed to prepare teenagers for safe driving, including the Graduated Driver License program. GDL is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month. To be eligible for an instruction permit, you must be at least 15-years-old, be enrolled in a certified driver education program, and pass the knowledge and signs test. Drivers with an instruction permit are required to have a valid, regular license holder in the front seat of the vehicle: an instructor, parent or guardian, or someone 21 or older. Drivers, age 16 to 18, can apply for a probationary license if they are violation free for at least six months, have completed a minimum of 50 hours of supervised driving (including 10 hours at night) with a parent or guardian, have completed all driver’s education course work and behind-the-wheel hours with an instructor, and pass a road test (or receive a waiver).
WISCONSIN STATE
A Minnesota Couple Was Killed In A Freak Accident At Wisconsin Campground

A group of people were at a campground along the Flambeau River in Northern Wisconsin last weekend sitting at a picnic table when a strong wind picked up and knocked over a tree landing on two of the three people sitting at the table. A group of fishermen in the area rushed to their aid but two of the people were declared dead at the scene by rescue personnel.
MINNESOTA STATE
Highway crash leaves two Wisconsin men dead

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Two men died on Saturday in a crash on Highway 65 in Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the two-vehicle crash at 2000 Highway 65, just north of New Richmond in western Wisconsin, was called in at about noon Saturday.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
Why are most Wisconsin waterfalls up north?

Spending time in nature has become more popular during the pandemic. Getting outside to enjoy Wisconsin’s waterfalls is a part of that, and it prompted someone to ask WHYsconsin why the northern part of the state seems to have a monopoly on waterfalls. Tom Hornung from Madison was entering...
WISCONSIN STATE
Falling tree kills Minnesota campers in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Climate Change May Be Impacting Wisconsin's Walleye

(Bob Hague, WRN) A new report suggests climate change is impacting Wisconsin’s signature game fish and anglers may need to get hooked on other species. Zach Feiner is a research scientist at the UW–Madison Center for Limnology, and lead author on the walleye report. “Walleye are a cold water species, so they prefer lakes with cool temperatures or lakes that have areas of cold water that they can stay in.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday that Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39, and April Sheldahl, 45, of White Bear Lake Township, were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say the tree hit them while they were sitting at a picnic table.
Dead carp in Pigeon Lake

The Pigeon Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District, working with the state DNR, has uncovered the cause of the carp die-off in the watershed:. A virus first identified in ornamental koi fish in the 1990s that has now spread worldwide. The virus, which causes Koi Herpesvirus Disease (KHVD), is a distinct...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Junior Bearfield

Junior Bearfield, age 78, of Black River Falls, WI passed away May 31, 2022 at the Black River Memorial. He was born May 17, 1944 to Lee and Claire (Atkins) Bearfield in Whitesville, West Virginia. He married. Carol (Hanson) Bearfield in Ashtabula, Ohio on February 9, 1974. Junior started out...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
Wisconsin DNR hosts Free Fun Weekend June 4-5

This weekend, The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host the 10th annual Free Fun Weekend. Running from June 4-5, the public can expect state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes to be waived, according to a news release from the DNR.
WISCONSIN STATE
Amazing: Watch Car Drive on Footbridge Over in Wisconsin

This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!. I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?
EAU CLAIRE, WI

