Is Alibaba Stock a Buy Now?

Tesla may have started its journey to manufacture affordable electric vehicles, but it proved to be a difficult task. In 2006, Elon Musk announced that he has a master plan for his electric vehicle company Tesla in a blog post. He said his long-term goal was to build a wide range of models, including affordably priced family cars. The master plan was to build a sports car, use the money obtained from the sports car to create an affordable car, and use that money to build an even more affordable car. He would provide zero-emission electric power generation while building affordable electric vehicles. He realized most of his master plan but looks like he failed to provide affordable EVs.

