PFF Power Rankings: Colts 'Eyes on the Playoffs'

By HH Staff
 3 days ago

Where do the Indianapolis Colts rank and which tier in PFF's new NFL Power Rankings?

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has released an updated edition of its NFL Power Rankings and has included breaking the teams into tiers.

The tiers are as follows:

1. True Contenders
2. Could Be Their Year
3. Eyes On The Playoffs
4. Stuck In Limbo
5. Rebuilding

The Indianapolis Colts rank 15th on PFF's list and fall into the Eyes On The Playoffs tier.

PFF has this to say about the Colts prospects for 2022:

In a tough spot after a failed Carson Wentz experiment last season, the Colts somehow managed to upgrade at quarterback this offseason without a franchise-altering cost. Matt Ryan may be a declining force, but he still ranked eight places higher than Wentz in PFF grades last season and is at his best in a dome. The Colts were a Wentz disaster away from the playoffs a season ago, and they should have their sights firmly set on playoff football again this year. -- PFF NFL Power Rankings

Despite dropping their final two games of the season in 2021, the Colts still finished 9-8... or, middle of the pack.

A 15 ranking would indicate that PFF doesn't think the Colts improved much during the offseason despite acknowledging the potential upgrade with Matt Ryan at quarterback.

Throw in Stefon Gilmore as a prized free agent cornerback, and a draft that included the " biggest steal in the draft ," and one might think PFF is sleeping on the Colts a bit in 2022.

PFF doesn't appear to be very high on the AFC South in general. The Colts' at No. 15 is the highest position of any team in the division.

The Tennessee Titans coming off a 12-5 season come in two spots behind the Colts at No. 17.

Despite spending a ton of money in free agency and another slew of high draft picks, the Jacksonville Jaguars moved up to just 27 as PFF took a shot at their "strategy".

Jacksonville were big spenders this offseason, but it’s tough to discern a strategy to that spending beyond simply paying big money to players the team could convince to come to Jacksonville. -- PFF

The Houston Texans bring up the year at No. 28.

With teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns sitting comfortably ahead of the Colts in the "Could Be Their Year" tier, it's not hard to picture moving Indianapolis up a tier.

With improvement at quarterback and more consistent play, the playoffs should be the floor for this team.

Not the ceiling.

Frank Reich on Matt Ryan - 'Incredibly Eye Opening' (; 1:42)

Comments / 0

