Is the Giants’ skill-position corps really as bad as they say?

When making a case that the Giants will not be as bad this season as most outside prognosticators believe they will be, one argument is to project a capable and much-improved offense.

The head coach, Brian Daboll, is a proven builder and director of high-scoring attacks, most recently with the Bills. The offensive line, a source of well-deserved derision for the better part of a decade, definitely will be better. How could it not be? Inserting veteran Mark Glowinski into the lineup at one starting guard spot and massive rookie Evan Neal at right tackle will see to that. Saquon Barkley is one year further removed from reconstructive knee surgery. Daniel Jones, entering the final year of his contract, has a new system to learn, but it looks as if he will be afforded enhanced protection and will be able to get the ball in the hands of some fairly dangerous weapons. Maybe the pressure of the unknown in 2023 will trigger an urgency in Jones.

This is all up for debate. The best-case scenario formulated within the walls of the Giants’ facility is viewed as wishful thinking by many critics, naysayers and NFL evaluators, some of whom are actually reputable.

The Giants are counting on more production — more than zero touchdowns, at least — from Kenny Golladay in Year 2 of his rich free-agent deal. Corey Sipkin

What the Giants and their fans hope can be a strength of the team — the skill players on offense — is regarded as one of the weakest groups in the league by The 33rd Team. Billed as a premier football think tank, The 33rd Team was founded by Mike Tannenbaum, the former vice president of football operations for the Dolphins and general manager of the Jets, and it includes former NFL executives (Joe Banner, Terry Bradway, Ray Farmer) and former NFL head coaches (Dan Quinn, Eric Mangini, Marc Trestman, Wade Phillips). No grading system or set of team rankings provides foolproof analysis — and many opinions in the spring are proven to be wrong in the fall and winter — but what this consortium says about the Giants is telling.

The offensive weapon groups are not ranked 1-32 by The 33rd Team, but rather arranged into seven tiers. The Tier 1 teams have premium talent at all three position groups — running back, wide receiver, tight end: the Bengals (featuring Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd), Raiders (Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, Darren Waller) and Dolphins (Chase Edmonds, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki). There are nine teams in Tier 2, five teams in Tier 3, four teams in Tier 4, three teams in Tier 5, two teams in Tier 6 and six teams in Tier 7.

The Jets were placed in Tier 5 after their offseason maneuvers; they have Breece Hall, Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson and C.J. Uzomah expected to support quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Giants are down at the bottom, stuck in Tier 7, which is reserved for teams devoid of a No. 1 pass-catching option that “could struggle due to their lack of diverse talent on their offense.” If a team is judged by the company it keeps, assess the Giants along with their Tier 7 neighbors: the Ravens, Texans, Falcons, Patriots and Bears.

Saquon Barkley and the Giants were lumped with the Ravens, Texans, Falcons, Patriots and Bears in the lowest tier in one ranking of every team’s skill-position players. AP

The Giants players mentioned are Barkley and Matt Breida at running back, wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney and tight ends Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins. Some rookies were included in the rankings, but it is evident The 33rd Team does not consider receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (second round) or tight end Daniel Bellinger (fourth round) as significant additions for 2022.

Is bottom-feeder status too harsh for the Giants? Probably not.

Golladay did not catch a touchdown pass last season as a Year 1 free-agent bust. The same with Toney in a shaky rookie year. Shepard is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon and will not be ready for quite some time. Barkley is two years removed from the second of his two 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Seals-Jones and Akins are low-priced free agent stopgaps.

There is a flip side to this, though. The rampant dysfunction with the entire offense in 2021 hindered everyone’s statistics. Jones missing the final six games due to a neck injury left the Giants with non-competitive play at quarterback. Freddie Kitchens taking over for offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was a step backward . This year, with Jones healthy and a more reliable offensive line, Daboll will devise schemes and plays and formations that are state-of-the-art and the product will look better. How much better? It is inconceivable that Golladay, a rangy target with production on his resume from his time with the Lions, will again average just 2.6 receptions per game and go 14 games without a touchdown. Toney showed enough physical ability to make him a threat as long as his body — and his mind — is right.

Any revival by the Giants offense in 2022 will depend on Daniel Jones making progress in Brian Daboll’s system. AP

And now, a caveat (there is always a caveat with the Giants): Is Jones capable of orchestrating a productive and winning attack? The 33rd Team also evaluated the NFL’s starting quarterbacks , grouping them into seven tiers, and you guessed it, Jones resides in Tier 7 with Zach Wilson, Marcus Mariota, Mitch Trubisky, Drew Lock and Sam Darnold. The players in this basement apartment are “low-level starters’’ or in the “waiting to see it” category.

So the Giants, based on the analysis compiled and shared by The 33rd Team, have a quarterback and an offensive skill position group ranked with the worst the NFL has to offer. There is a path for the Giants to bust out from the bottom and show themselves to be a competent unit. But that path has plenty of speed bumps.

Kayvon Thibodeaux seems to be everywhere now that he is in the New York area participating in the Giants’ voluntary program.

It’s cool. Thibodeaux, the outside linebacker from Oregon, threw out the first pitch before a Yankees-White Sox game at Yankee Stadium. Thibodeaux was really into the first pitch honor. “ Is somebody cutting onions ,” he wrote on Twitter, in response to a tweet from the Yankees’ official account showing him taking the mound, wearing No. 5 in pinstripes. He tossed one high and outside, making sure he did not bounce the pitch to the plate.

Kayvon Thibodeaux has been enjoying his appearances at local sporting events during his first spring with the Giants. Bill Kostroun

Thibodeaux also attended the Gervonta Davis-Rolando Romero WBA lightweight world title fight at Barclays Center. Before the bout, he tweeted, “ I got tank for a million ,” followed by a tears of joy emoji, referring to “Tank” Davis, the heavy favorite. That caused a bit of a social media stir before his next tweet (“Not actually betting so stop asking”) cleared things up.

Thibodeaux is 21 years old, and recently signed a four-year contract worth $31.3 million, fully guaranteed, after the Giants made him the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL Draft. From The Bronx to Brooklyn, the young man who grew up in South Central Los Angeles is making his presence felt in his new East Coast stomping grounds. He has been hailed wherever he has gone since his arrival, praised by the coaching staff and heralded by fans who want him to be the next great Giants pass rusher. There is much work to be done before Thibodeaux’s potential is realized on the field. For now, he is embracing his new surroundings and being embraced in his new surroundings.

Here are two questions that have come up recently that we will attempt to answer as accurately as possible:

Last week, Josh Ezeudu lined up at left tackle with the starting offensive line in an organized team activity practice. What’s the deal with that?

Daboll advised not to make too much of who was lining up with the first team and the second team and the third team at this time of year. Guys have been mixing and matching all spring. Still, seeing Ezeudu, the rookie third-round pick from North Carolina, working at left tackle was interesting. He primarily was a guard in college, but he did start a handful of games at tackle. The Giants view him as a guard , but the more a rookie can do, the better. Andrew Thomas remains out following offseason ankle surgery, and giving Ezeudu a look at left tackle is a case of gathering as much information as possible. Thomas is expected to be healed in time to return for training camp and resume his role as the starting left tackle. Shane Lemieux has the inside track at left guard, though Ezeudu might be able to challenge for that starting spot. Showing he also can exist on the depth chart as an option at tackle will make Ezeudu more attractive to the coaching staff.

Josh Ezeudu, the rookie offensive lineman, has worked at left tackle in addition to his primary position at guard. Bill Kostroun

Some teams are starting their OTA practices this week. The Giants have been engaged in them for a few weeks. What gives?

Not all NFL teams are on the same schedule. The Giants, because they have a new head coach, were allowed to open their offseason workout program two weeks earlier than the teams with returning head coaches. That, in turn, allowed the Giants to begin their OTAs earlier. This week is the final week for the all-voluntary OTAs. Next week is the three-day minicamp (Tuesday-Thursday), which is mandatory for all players, rookies and veterans alike. If you do not show up, you get fined. After that camp, the players are off from June 10 until the start of training camp in late July. The Giants will have used all 10 of their allotted OTAs and included 11-on-11 work (all non-contact) along the way. Every team handles this spring work differently. The Eagles, for example, opened their OTAs this week and will use just six of the allotted 10 practices sessions. They will not do any 11-on-11 work at all. “Everything we do is going to be thought out with the players’ health and safety in mind first,’’ Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. The Giants, with a first-year head coach, used every day they were allowed to spend on the field while also monitoring the wear and tear on the players.