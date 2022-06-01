ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Beck and Bode Miller reveal daughter’s name six months after birth

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229shZ_0fwq85lR00

The wait is over.

Morgan Beck and Bode Miller have picked a name for their 6-month-old daughter after previously sharing their struggles to decide.

The professional volleyball player, 35, revealed the little one’s moniker with an Instagram slideshow on Thursday, writing, “Six months of little miss Scarlet Olivia Khione Miller.”

The athlete and her husband, 44, welcomed their baby girl in a December 2021 home birth.

“She’s here!” Beck gushed via Instagram at the time.

The couple admitted the following month that they had yet to choose the infant’s name.

“She’s stumped us on names so far,” Miller told “Today” show cohost Savannah Guthrie in a January interview.

“We have a lot that we like, but she hasn’t smiled or high-fived or anything when we say them to her, and we say them to her all the time,” the former ski racer, who is also the father of sons Neesyn, 14, Samuel, 9, Nash, 7, Easton , 3, and twins Asher and Askel , 2, explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCu4u_0fwq85lR00
The athletes welcomed their baby girl in December 2021.

Beck shared their “front-runners” at the time, saying, “[They] are Skyler, Scarlet, calling her Lettie, or Olivia, calling her Liv. All kind of have a special meaning to it. So we may have to reach out to our social media followers and ask for some assistance because she has not really been giving us many answers.”

Miller chimed in, calling himself “a huge fan of Liv.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJLoO_0fwq85lR00
Beck and Miller were “stumped” over names in January.
morganebeck/Instagram

While they waited, the pair referred to their baby girl as “Ocho,” the Spanish word for eight, as she is the New Hampshire native’s eighth child.

The duo previously welcomed a daughter named Emeline in November 2016, but the toddler tragically drowned nearly two years later in a neighbor’s swimming pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbQ5o_0fwq85lR00
The pair also share sons Nash, Easton, Asher and Aksel, as well as Miller’s two sons from previous relationships.
Getty Images

The duo’s eldest children were extra “gentle” around Emeline, Miller went on to say, noting that he felt a similar “energetic shift” when Scarlet joined the family last year.

“Emmy was such a great balance because she was such a powerhouse,” the Olympian said. “There was this gap there for all the boys [when Emeline died]. And now they have this little girl.”

Comments / 1

