Kathie Lee Gifford becomes grandma as son Cody, wife Erika welcome first baby

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Kathie Lee Gifford is a grandma!

The former “Today” show cohost’s son Cody Gifford’s wife, Erika Brown, gave birth to their first baby on Tuesday.

“Best day of our lives,” Brown captioned hospital photos via Instagram the following day.

“At a whopping 8lbs 8oz three weeks early, Frank Michael Gifford, ‘Frankie’ has changed our lives forever,” she went on to write. “He’s so SO cute and we can’t get enough of all of the snuggles from this lil’ guy. We are sincerely obsessed.”

Kathie, 68, reposted the sweet selfie on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

The journalist announced to her followers in December 2021 that her first grandchild was on the way .

Cody Gifford’s wife, Erika Brown, has given birth.
mrsamerikagifford/Instagram

“I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don’t care which,” the Daytime Emmy winner gushed at the time.

“So so happy for you both, @mrsamerikagifford, and for our family,” she continued. “Praise our Living and Loving God!”

Although Cody, 32, does not have a social media account, Brown debuted her baby bump the following month.

“All the feels,” she captioned a January Instagram video in a purple dress. “#16 weeks and starting to ‘bump it.’ Though, feels a little like a delicious meal is just stuck.”

The dancer went on to write that her husband attended every prenatal appointment at her side.

“Whether it’s our ultrasound, giving blood, or an iv appointment, he is sweetly insistent on being there for me or taking me and waiting for me in the car (if they won’t let him in because of covid) every time,” she explained. “Real cute. Can’t believe and so very grateful it’s all happening.”

The couple revealed their pregnancy news in December 2021.
mrsamerikagifford/Instagram

In April, the actress posted photos from her west coast baby shower. She celebrated on the opposite coast three weeks later.

She and the Gifford Media Group founder waited to find out the sex of their baby — but Brown did decide on the infant’s nickname, Tank, while battling norovirus before the newborn’s arrival.

“I am over a blue or pink moon!!!” Kathie Lee said when the couple announced their pregnancy.
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

“Babies are resilient,” Brown explained in a May Instagram post . “SO SO grateful baby is healthy and I’m out now! I’m not a fearful person but getting so sick this far along in my pregnancy had me going through some dark moments.”

She and the film producer began dating in college. They got engaged in November 2019, tying the knot in September of the following year.

