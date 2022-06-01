ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green pose for steamy maternity shoot

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRLFO_0fwq827G00

Sharna Burgess is 35 weeks pregnant — and celebrating the milestone with a loved-up maternity shoot with Brian Austin Green.

“There will never be a day im not obsessed with this photo, the man in it and the life growing inside me,” the “Dancing With the Stars” pro, 36, captioned a steamy shot with the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 48, on Instagram Sunday.

In the black-and-white photo, the dancer bared her bump in a sports bra and unbuttoned jeans. The expectant star leaned against Green while the actor kissed her forehead.

The social media upload came nearly two weeks after Burgess shared behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot.

“H I M ♥️,” she wrote alongside a video of herself posing with Green. “Every. Single. Time.”

The “BH90210” alum — who is already the father of of Kassius, 20, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox — commented on the May 18 video with a heart-eye emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485VvR_0fwq827G00
Sharna Burgess marked 35 weeks of pregnancy with a maternity shoot with Brian Austin Green.
sharnaburgess/Instagram

Green and Burgess announced in February that they are expecting their first child together , a baby boy. The little one is due in July .

For now, the choreographer is sharing her pregnancy ups and downs on social media. She celebrated 35 weeks on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19d8Sl_0fwq827G00
The dancer “can’t wait” to meet her little one.
Mona Marandy Studio/www.monamara

“I can’t wait to meet you and kiss your little face,” the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram . “I can’t wait to feel your tiny hand wrap around my finger. I can’t wait to see your daddy hold you for the first time. I can’t wait to feel my heart crack open and know I’ll never be the same.”

Burgess jokingly concluded that she also can’t wait to “not be pregnant,” writing, “Please do not be late like your Mother. Please take after your Father and be on time … if not early.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGFcV_0fwq827G00
Burgess revealed her pregnancy news in February.
sharnaburgess/Instagram

Her fellow ABC personalities sweetly sent their well-wishes in the comments.

“Wow my love you’re so stunning,” Peta Murgatroyd commented on the post, while Witney Carson added, “Oh WOW WOW WOW.”

