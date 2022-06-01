ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin started a consulting firm with a top aide and two men who got a city contract

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLOCt_0fwq80Lo00
Portrait of Coonley Elementary librarian Nora Wiltse outside of the North Center neighborhood school on May 31, 2022. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

Two years ago, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin quietly co-founded a consulting firm with a top city aide, who’s also a lifelong friend, and two men from Virginia. The arrangement has raised several potential conflict of interest issues for Irvin , who seeks to become Illinois’ next governor.

Irvin’s campaign said the mayor’s firm was started basically as a fallback career if Irvin, a defense attorney by trade, lost his 2021 mayoral reelection bid. Irvin, of course, didn’t lose that race. So, his campaign said, the firm has just sat there, with zero clients or income, for nearly two years. As of Tuesday, the consulting firm had a half-finished website that’s designed to be hard to Google but — if someone could find it — advertised a wide swath of services, including government consulting.

Political experts said the episode raises questions: Why would a sitting mayor start a business with a city employee he’s supposed to be supervising? And how did two of their business partners end up getting city work? Read the full story from the Tribune’s Joe Mahr and Ray Long.

Meanwhile, Irvin’s campaign received another $5 million from billionaire Ken Griffin, bringing his investment in Irvin to $50 million. And Irvin announced he will not participate in the Aurora Pride Parade and is removing the city’s float from the event after organizers had banned police officers from wearing their uniforms while marching in the event.

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

CPS librarian who spoke out against library cuts said she expects to lose her job

Just two years ago, the American Library Association honored Chicago Public Schools librarian Nora Wiltse with an award for her “courageous efforts” to raise awareness about the effects of district cuts to library and school media positions.

Now Wiltse says her own job is in jeopardy. She expects to receive a pink slip in the next week after 19 years as a CPS librarian, the last 14 at Coonley Elementary. The 900-student school in the North Center neighborhood is one of several in CPS that may cut positions because of budget constraints, even though the district is sitting on more than $1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Chicago mayoral candidate Kam Buckner would invest both in police and alternatives: ‘We can do both’

Chicago mayoral candidate and Illinois state Rep. Kam Buckner unveiled a public safety plan that he said will invest in both law enforcement and community resources as the city’s crime problem becomes a chief issue of the race.

Among Buckner’s proposals are filling vacant positions in the Chicago Police Department and hiring more detectives to try to get through the department’s case backlog — a promise he made despite the city’s recent struggle with recruiting and retaining officers. “We cannot spend $1.9 billion dollars on CPD every year and not see results,” Buckner said. “Families deserve answers and communities deserve to feel safe.”

‘Justice requires truth and reconciliation’: Mother of victim in Logan Square killing maintains rare outlook as son’s accused killer is granted new trial

Before her son’s accused killer was sentenced, Maria Pike had an extraordinary message for the judge who was about to hand down a punishment to Arcadio Davila. Have mercy, Maria Pike asked Judge Nicholas Ford that day, even though Davila had been found guilty of fatally shooting her son, aspiring restaurateur Ricky Pike.

On Tuesday, three years later, Davila was back in Cook County court. His conviction had been thrown out on appeal, starting his case over fresh in front of a new judge. And while the prospect of starting the process all over again is stressful, Maria Pike told the Tribune, her outlook on justice and mercy has not changed. She believes Davila is guilty, yes, but the system should focus on rehabilitation and atonement — not revenge .

Column: Rookie Christopher Morel is here to stay for the Cubs, so what does that mean for Jason Heyward?

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross has an important decision to make, the Tribune’s Paul Sullivan writes, when Jason Heyward returns from the injured list: What to do with Christopher Morel?

Morel, who led off and started in center field Tuesday, has shown he can play center, second base, shortstop and third. But Nico Hoerner is the starting shortstop, Wisdom is the regular third baseman and second baseman Nick Madrigal returned from his IL stint Tuesday.

That leaves Morel mostly in center, which appears to be his best position, right?

A ‘wild’ spring is over in Chicago — say weather experts. Look back at the coldest, rainiest and warmest days.

Summer is here — according to meteorologists. Though the summer solstice is June 21, experts prefer to track weather in four, three-month increments instead of astronomical seasons, which are defined by equinoxes and solstices.

We take a look back with local weather experts at the past three months and chose key dates to highlight meteorological spring 2022′s significant events .

Flood of new Greek restaurants in Chicago showcases regionality in delicious ways

When Louie Alexakis and his team opened Avli Taverna in Lincoln Park in 2018 after the success of their Winnetka location, it set the stage for three additional city locations to follow within just four years.

Chicago’s Greek dining scene has shown little sign of slowing down since, with openings that showcase the many dimensions of the cuisine, featuring seafood, spices, produce and meze, or tapas-like small plates.

Comments / 0

Related
newsy.com

Private Policing Is Rising In Chicago, But Not Everyone Is On Board

Gun in holster, radio on and lights activated — it's the start of a routine shift for James. "Just driving up and down the streets and alleyways and whatnot and just making sure that there's nothing suspicious going on," James said. James is a full-time police officer in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Black developers are replacing vacant lots with 22 new homes on the South Side

David Hochberg and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer join John Williams to discuss their mission to bring financial literacy to underserved communities so the residents can purchase homes. Commissioner Gainer tells us about the work of the Cook County Land Bank Authority, which addresses the large inventory of vacant residential, industrial and commercial property in […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Chicago Public Schools#Chicago Cubs#Consulting Firm#Politics Local#Coonley Elementary#Aurora#Google#Tribune
NBC Chicago

Cook County's Minimum Wage To Increase July 1

The minimum wage in Cook County on July 1 will increase for both non-tipped workers and tipped workers, a press release from the county states. Currently the minimum wage in Cook County is $13 for non-tipped employees and $6.60 for tipped employees. July 1, those rates will rise to $13.35 for non-tipped workers and $7.40 for tipped workers.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois employers announce 1,149 layoffs in May; most planned mass layoffs of any month this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois employers announced more than 1,100 layoffs in May as part of planned "mass layoffs," the most in any month so far this year, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.Employers are required to file with the state for the WARN Report each month, giving 60 days notice of mass layoffs at single employment sites.The state's May WARN Report announced 1,149 layoffs, all of them permanent, most of them in the Chicago area.That's the most of any month this year in Illinois, with a total of...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker signs bill expanding use of cameras on Illinois expressways, DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed two bills expanding the use of cameras on Chicago area expressways and DuSable Lake shore Drive. "There is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—in our schools, in our parks, and on our expressways," Pritzker said in a news release. "The tragic incidences of gun violence on our highways requires aggressive and intentional action. By signing this bill, law enforcement agencies will have the tools to respond to criminal activity in a timely and efficient manner—ensuring the safety and security of our residents, while holding perpetrators accountable." House Bill 4481 increases the...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Taste of Chicago Returns to Grant Park, Expands to Three South and West Side Neighborhoods

The Taste of Chicago has returned from its two-year pandemic slumber larger and more powerful than ever. Grant Park is now too small to contain the annual coagulation of food, music, fireworks, and people willing to wait in long lines in the heat and humidity for the chance to exchange small paper tickets for enormous turkey legs. So this summer, the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) proudly announced in a press release Tuesday, the Taste will overflow from its downtown base into three neighborhoods on the South and West Sides during the month of June.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Jewel-Osco asking employees to start wearing masks on the job again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With most of the Chicago area still at the CDC's high risk level for COVID-19, all Jewel-Osco employees are now being asked to mask up again while on the job.A mask mandate had been lifted by the grocery store chain a while back, but employees now are strongly encouraged to cover their mouths and noses at work."Due to current high Covid transmission rates in the counties where we have stores, the Distribution Center, and the corporate office we are requesting that associates wear a mask," a Jewel-Osco spokesperson said in an email.Jewel-Osco operates 138 stores in Illinois, the vast majority of them in the Chicago area, including 37 in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Premium gas found going for $7.29 in Chicago; many have been forced to change habits

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We found premium gas in Chicago going for $7.29 a gallon on Thursday. That is a figure higher than the hourly minimum wage in a dozen states – including Wisconsin, Indiana, and Iowa. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday night, this all highlights the struggles that families are encountering with inflation. Experts say it could lead to demand destruction when drivers change their habits to save money. That $7.29 per gallon figure for premium was found in the West Loop. It was $7.01 in Pilsen on Thursday, and $7.10 in Little Italy. In Skokie, it was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

K9, US Marshal shot on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog were shot while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side Thursday afternoon, authorities said. A Chicago police officer returned fire but did not strike the two suspects, who were arrested, police said in a statement. One of those suspects opened...
CHICAGO, IL
honestcolumnist.com

Retired Channel 5 reporter Renee Ferguson lists 6-bedroom Kenwood home

Retired WMAQ-Ch. 5 investigative reporter Renee Ferguson on Wednesday placed her longtime six-bedroom, 3,519-square-foot house in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood on the market for $1.85 million. Ferguson, 72, who has won multiple Emmy awards, retired from Channel 5 in 2008 after 21 years at the station and 35 years...
CHICAGO, IL
citybureau.org

When Grocery Stores Close, West and South Side Residents Work to Feed Their Own

On a misty Wednesday last week, volunteers lined up baskets filled with leafy greens, turnips and fruits at an Auburn Gresham farm for community members. When the weather is warm and clear, people stand in line down the block for their weekly grocery run at the farm, Stein Learning Gardens at St. Sabina, where produce is free for those who can’t afford it. Others pay what they can. Last week, people trickled in slowly to avoid the rain.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Illinois AG Kwame Raoul launches civil rights investigation into Township High School District 211

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s been a civil rights investigation into Township High School District 211 following a Chicago Tribune-ProPublica report that revealed tickets were given to students by police who were accused of misbehavior. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy