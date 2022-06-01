ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Anti-femicide group goes on trial in Turkey

By BULENT KILIC, Fulya OZERKAN
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rswan_0fwq7ok200
Protesters waved banners bearing slogans such as 'You will never walk alone!' outside the court Wednesday /AFP

A prominent Turkish anti-femicide campaign group went on trial on Wednesday accused of activity against law and morals, with several hundred women rallying outside Istanbul's main court in protest.

Prosecutors had filed a lawsuit in April against We Will Stop Femicide Platform, one of the country's leading feminist organisations. If convicted, the group could be shut down.

Protesters outside the court waved banners bearing slogans such as "You will never walk alone!" and "We will stop women's murders", alongside the families of women murdered by men.

We Will Stop Femicide Platform has been campaigning against the murder and abuse of women since its foundation in 2010.

Group representative Nursen Inal slammed the trial, saying it was politically motivated.

"We believe this court case is an attack against women's struggle for their rights," she told AFP.

The hearing adjourned on Wednesday and will resume on October 5.

- 'Under pressure' -

The association was a vocal critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision last year to pull Turkey out of the Istanbul Convention, which requires countries to set up laws aimed at preventing and prosecuting violence against women.

Social conservatives in Turkey claim the convention promotes homosexuality and threatens traditional family values.

We Will Stop Femicide Platform says 160 women have been killed in Turkey this year and 423 in 2021, with many murders committed by family members.

"We are under pressure from the government because we publicise, name by name, each and every woman's murder," Inal said.

"This contradicts the government's thesis which says women's murder is on the decline."

In April alone, 24 women were murdered, the group said -- adding that 16 others had died in suspicious circumstances, even though some of these deaths were officially registered as suicide.

We Will Stop Femicide Platform's secretary-general Fidan Ataselim told the court on Wednesday that the group kept a record of femicides because official data is hard to access.

"Nobody is talking about women's suspicious deaths. There is an increase in femicide under the pretext of suicide. We will shed light on covered up murders," she said.

- 'Unlawful, dangerous' -

Ipek Bozkurt, lawyer for We Will Stop Femicide Platform, said femicides were "political" -- and so was the lawsuit.

"This is a move against the platform which strongly condemned the withdrawal from the Istanbul convention. Therefore in our defence, we will explain to the judges why this case lacks legal grounds," she said.

Almost 300 lawyers from across Turkey expressed an interest in defending the group.

Aysun Kilic, from the bar association in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, said We Will Stop Femicide was conducting a careful, up-to-date study about murdered women.

"This is actually the duty of the state," she told AFP.

"While this is the case, we find the lawsuit unlawful, dangerous for women's rights and an attempt to undermine a study on women's killings. This case is harming us and our fight for women's rights," she said.

Melek Onder, another spokesperson of the group, remained defiant. "This legal action empowers us rather than weakens us," she told AFP.

"It's impossible to shut down this platform when women are still becoming victims of femicide," she said.

"We are not desperate at all because we know that they cannot stop our struggle."

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Turkey officially changes name at UN to Türkiye

Turkey’s government has sent a letter to the United Nations formally requesting that it be referred to as Türkiye, the state-run news agency has reported. The move is seen as part of a push by Ankara to rebrand the country and dissociate it from the bird of the same name and negative connotations associated with it.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Turkey#Femicide#Murder#Turkish#Group#The Istanbul Convention
BBC

Polygamy: Muslim women in India fight 'abhorrent' practice

A 28-year-old Muslim woman's petition to a court, seeking to prevent her husband from taking another wife without her written consent, has put the spotlight on the practice of polygamy among Indian Muslims. Reshma, who uses only one name, also wants the Delhi High Court to order the government to...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Sidhu Moose Wala: Indian singer shot dead one day after government cuts his security

Indian singer and politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as “Sidhu Moose Wala”, was shot dead in Punjab on Sunday.The shooting came just a day after his security was scaled down by the state’s two-month-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government as part of a crackdown on “VIP culture”. Sidhu was a popular singer with many hit songs to his credit, though he had previous run-ins with the police for allegedly gorifying guns and violence in his music. In February 2020, Sidhu and fellow singer Mankirt Aulakh were booked under charges of provoking breach of the peace for the song “302...
CELEBRITIES
creators.com

If 'No One Wants to Take Our Guns,' Stop Saying the Opposite

Almost immediately after the 2017 Las Vegas shooting came the calls for "common sense" gun control. The quest almost always begins with a reassurance that "no one wants to take away your guns." Not everyone read the memo. Nelson Shields, founder of Handgun Control, Inc., the organization that became the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Video shows Russian soldiers walking away after their tank is hit by landmines

An aerial video captured by the Ukrainian army appears to show two Russian soldiers miraculously walking away unhurt after their tank was hit by two landmines and a missile.The video, released by the Ukrainian 54th Mechanised Brigade on Telegram, shows drone footage of a moving tank coming under attack.The tank is seen moving in a huge field near a forest when it ran over a landmine, creating an explosion and sending a huge cloud of smoke up into the sky. When the tank began moving again, it struck another landmine, which rocked the whole tank and created a fireball....
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

64K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy