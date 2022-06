In the past few weeks, we’ve witnessed a handful of highly-anticipated new albums drop and live up to all of the hype. Albums like American Heartbreak, Fortune Favors the Bold, and Jerry Jeff were exactly as good as we all expected them to be. This week brings us a couple of new records that are sure to join that list. The new Eli Young Band and Drive-By Truckers releases are sure to please fans. However, the real heat this week comes in the form of some relatively under-the-radar releases.

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO