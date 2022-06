It’s Opening Day for the St. Joseph Mustangs as the team gets ready to kick off its 13th season from Phil Welch Stadium. The Mustangs, coming off of their second consecutive MINK League title, open the 2022 season at home tonight against the Clarinda A’s. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO