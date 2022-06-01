ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield Lake, OH

103rd O.V.I. Memorial Foundation hosting pancake breakfast

By Editorial Staff
Morning Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 103rd O.V.I. Memorial Foundation will be holding a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 12,...

Morning Journal

Elyria: Historical Society plans Ice Cream Social at The Hickories Museum on July 10

The Lorain County Historical Society is inviting the public to the annual Ice Cream Social from 1-4 p.m., July 10, according to a news release. Come to The Hickories Museum, 509 Washington Ave. in Elyria, for an afternoon of live music, fun family activities, tours of the museum, antique cars, and – of course – pie and cake with delicious ice cream, the release said.
ELYRIA, OH
Morning Journal

Sunset Café in Lorain opens for the season

Customers and patrons who’ve been waiting for the Sunset Café to reopen for the summer to dine on the shores of Lake Erie, won’t have to wait any longer. The Sunset Café, located in the bathhouse at Lakeview Park, 1800 W. Erie Ave. in Lorain, is open for lunch during the summer.
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain: Classic car owners flock to church for blessing event

For as far as the eye could see the parking lot at the Hungarian Reformed Church was filled with classic cars and motorcycles. The chrome on the engines and bumpers gleamed under the warm June 4 sun at the fourth annual Blessing of the Fleet at the church at 1691 E. 31st Street, which is celebrating its 120th year in existence.
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain Historical Society speaker points to link to Underground Railroad

Lorain, Oberlin, and the Burrell Homestead in Sheffield Village all played key roles in the Underground Railroad, which helped enslaved southerners make their way to freedom in the days before the Emancipation Proclamation was signed into law. Matt Kocis, a naturalist with the Lorain County Metroparks, who has done extensive...
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

Norwalk Fisher-Titus Employee Children’s Scholarship recipients announced

During a recent Fisher-Titus Employee Children’s Scholarship Awards ceremony, 10 scholarships were awarded to children within the Fisher-Titus family, according to a news release. This scholarship provides 10 recipients $1,000 each in financial support for their higher education, the release said. Recipients are selected from the submitted applications by...
NORWALK, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Want free Cedar Point tickets?

**Related Video Above: Pay more for thrills: Why prices could be rising at Cedar Point.** SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — In an effort to entice more people to donate blood in the upcoming months, the Red Cross is offering up free Cedar Point tickets. “Blood and platelet donations tend to decline during the summer months when […]
SANDUSKY, OH
Morning Journal

Langston Middle School eighth-graders take part in Civil War Gallery Walk

As students prepared for the final week of school, Langston Middle School Social Studies teacher Nikolas Ruiz wanted to make sure they remembered not only the current events of the 2021-2022 year, but to reflect on years ago. “Yesterday, the entire eighth grade participated in a Civil War Gallery Walk...
OBERLIN, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain County JVS students unveil Oberlin Safety Town Midas building

The Lorain County JVS junior Carpentry and Masonry Trades students built a replica of the Oberlin Midas building, as the first building at the new Oberlin Safety Town. This building was unveiled on May 23 in front of special guests that included Oberlin Chief of Police Ryan Warfield; Oberlin Midas owner Barry Jones; Lorain County JVS Superintendent Dr. Glenn Faircloth; and Oberlin Schools Superintendent Dr. David Hall.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cut151 closing its doors for good this weekend

BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Cut151 Supper Club is closing. The restaurant, at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood, will serve its last meal Sunday, June 5. In a news release, owner Brad Friedlander attributed the closing to a combination of labor shortage, supply-chain bottleneck and rising food costs. “Inflation is just...
Cleveland Scene

The Worst of Cleveland Magazine's 20 Best Suburbs, Ranked

Cleveland Magazine's annual Best Suburbs issue, the most anticipated publication among those who haven't stepped foot in a grocery store since March 2020, is now out. The yearly rankings — based on safety, housing and schools — and general celebration of the sprawl that from 1994 to 2017 sucked $2.4 billion in residential tax base from Cleveland, $4.8 billion from 18 inner-ring suburbs, and $4.4 billion from Cuyahoga County (essentially the editorial version of a NOACA application to add six more lanes to I-271 and nine more highway exits in far-flung outposts newly deforested and paved) are, despite their faults, useful in some ways.
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

High school baseball: Avon, Elyria Catholic, Firelands lead All-Lorain County awards

The results are in for the 2022 Baseball All-Lorain County teams. It was a fairly even distribution in the Division I first team, with four Southwestern Conference teams landing two players each on the first team in Avon Lake, Avon, Amherst and North Ridgeville, with Lorain also spotting two first-teamers. SWC schools Midview and Elyria each landed one player on the first team.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Cleveland

If you live in Cleveland and love to go to dinner with your friends or family, but don't know what restaurant to choose, here are 3 nice steakhouses that are great choices for both casual meals and special occasions. The food is absolutely delicious and the atmosphere is amazing, so you'll definitely want to come back, once you pay them a visit. Without further due, here are 3 nice steakhouses in Cleveland that truly know how to prepare a good steak.
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Charles James Zidian Mitchell, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Charles James Zidian Mitchell, Jr. will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

