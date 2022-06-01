ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Colby Thelen Announces Trip To Africa And Shift To News 9 at 5 p.m.

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9's Colby Thelen announced a special trip to Africa with the Oklahoma City Zoo.

He also had some news about changes coming to the desk at News 9.

