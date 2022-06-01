ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee County, OK

5-year-old killed in UTV accident

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a young child has died in an UTV crash in Okmulgee County.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on May 30, emergency crews were called to a private property near Grayson in Okmulgee County.

Investigators say a 5-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were riding a Hisun UTV when it crashed.

The 5-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead from massive injuries. The teenager was not injured.

At this point, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

