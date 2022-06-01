5-year-old killed in UTV accident
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a young child has died in an UTV crash in Okmulgee County.
Shortly before 5 p.m. on May 30, emergency crews were called to a private property near Grayson in Okmulgee County.BIRTH CERTIFICATE BATTLE: Sperm donor petitions court for custody of baby boy
Investigators say a 5-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were riding a Hisun UTV when it crashed.
The 5-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead from massive injuries. The teenager was not injured.Big announcement: KFOR’s Emily Sutton is expecting
At this point, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0