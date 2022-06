Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne was heavily used as a receiving threat in college, and now it appears he could be utilized just as much, if not more, as a pass-catcher in the pros. Coming off a Lisfranc injury that forced him to miss his entire rookie season, Etienne believes his position flexibility can be a great asset to the Jacksonville Jaguars. “Football is all about matchups so I mean if I could be like Deebo Samuel, I would love that,” Etienne told CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. “Honestly the game is a game of productivity. If you can produce, the team...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO