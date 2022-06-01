Florida man looking for Frisbees killed in suspected alligator attack at a disc golf park

A man looking for Frisbees in the water along a lakeshore in Largo, Florida, was found dead in a suspected alligator attack, police said in statement .

Alligator trappers rushed to the scene at Taylor Lake in John S. Taylor Park, a popular disc golf scene, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in statement. The 47-year-old man was not immediately identified because his family was being notified.

"At this time, detectives believe the victim was looking for Frisbees in the water and a gator was involved," the police statement read. "There are posted signs of no swimming in the lake."

A gator was caught and euthanized by a contracted nuisance alligator trapper, and a necropsy will be performed to determine whether it was the reptile that attacked the man, according to Florida television station WFLA that was on the scene.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased," Florida Fish and Wildlife said in a statement .

This isn't the first attack at the park. Another man retrieving discs was bitten in the face by an alligator at Taylor Lake in 2020, according to The Tampa Bay Times .

According to data from the Conservation Commission , deaths by alligator bites in Florida are extremely rare despite the prevalence of the reptiles near water.

