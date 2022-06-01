ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Florida man looking for Frisbees killed in suspected alligator attack at a disc golf park

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

A man looking for Frisbees in the water along a lakeshore in Largo, Florida, was found dead in a suspected alligator attack, police said in statement .

Alligator trappers rushed to the scene at Taylor Lake in John S. Taylor Park, a popular disc golf scene, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in statement. The 47-year-old man was not immediately identified because his family was being notified.

"At this time, detectives believe the victim was looking for Frisbees in the water and a gator was involved," the police statement read. "There are posted signs of no swimming in the lake."

A gator was caught and euthanized by a contracted nuisance alligator trapper, and a necropsy will be performed to determine whether it was the reptile that attacked the man, according to Florida television station WFLA that was on the scene.

Reptile: Florida homeowner finds 11-foot, 550-pound alligator enjoying family pool

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased," Florida Fish and Wildlife said in a statement .

This isn't the first attack at the park. Another man retrieving discs was bitten in the face by an alligator at Taylor Lake in 2020, according to The Tampa Bay Times .

According to data from the Conservation Commission , deaths by alligator bites in Florida are extremely rare despite the prevalence of the reptiles near water.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida man looking for Frisbees killed in suspected alligator attack at a disc golf park

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Largo, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Largo, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Disc Golf#Swimming#Gator#Accident#Wfla#Florida Fish#The Tampa Bay Times
Axios Tampa Bay

Scoop: "Tiger King" director working on Dozier School documentary

The filmmaker behind the smash Netflix documentary series "Tiger King" has turned her attention to the plight of the White House Boys, former wards of Florida's notoriously brutal reform school in the Panhandle town of Marianna.Driving the news: Emmy-nominated producer and director Rebecca Chaiklin and a film crew shot footage yesterday of the Fort Myers memorial service for Jerry Cooper, long-time president of the group of men who were abused by guards while in custody at the state-run school in the 1950s and '60s.Chaiklin tells Axios that she grew interested in the Dozier School after learning that Don Lewis, the...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

492K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy