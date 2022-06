Marshall’s Emberton II Bluetooth speaker ($169.99) lasts longer on battery power and is more durable than its predecessor, but those changes (along with a few cosmetic tweaks) don’t add up to a significant upgrade. And although we like the in-app EQ presets, the lack of a speakerphone option and the overbearing presence of digital signal processing (DSP) hurt its potential. Other outdoor-friendly speakers in this price range, including the Editors' Choice-winning JBL Charge 5 ($179.95), offer much more power.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO