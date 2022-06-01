Elderly woman who went missing last week reunited with her family

A procession was held Friday to escort the body of LAPD Officer Houston Tipping who died after he suffered a spinal cord injury during a training exercise at Elysian Park Academy.The procession will follow a route from Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center to the Los Angeles County coroner's facility. Tipping, who worked out of the Devonshire Division, died Sunday at the medical center three days after being injured in a training accident at the academy. According to LAPD Chief Michael Moore, Tipping was working as a bike instructor engaged in a scenario that involved grappling with another officer. During the exercise, Tipping fell to the floor and suffered a spinal cord injury. Other officers present initiated CPR until Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived.Moore called Tipping "a bright and uplifting young man with a full life in front of him.''Tipping is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley, his stepfather Bob, his siblings Kat and Tyler and his girlfriend, Brittany, according to the LAPD.Funeral services are pending.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO