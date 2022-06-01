ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Elderly woman who went missing last week reunited with her family

Long Beach Tribune
Long Beach Tribune
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Long Beach, California – Authorities are informing the public that the elderly woman who went missing has been located and...

lbtribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Procession held for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping who died after being injured in training accident

A procession was held Friday to escort the body of LAPD Officer Houston Tipping who died after he suffered a spinal cord injury during a training exercise at Elysian Park Academy.The procession will follow a route from Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center to the Los Angeles County coroner's facility. Tipping, who worked out of the Devonshire Division, died Sunday at the medical center three days after being injured in a training accident at the academy. According to LAPD Chief Michael Moore, Tipping was working as a bike instructor engaged in a scenario that involved grappling with another officer. During the exercise, Tipping fell to the floor and suffered a spinal cord injury. Other officers present initiated CPR until Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived.Moore called Tipping "a bright and uplifting young man with a full life in front of him.''Tipping is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley, his stepfather Bob, his siblings Kat and Tyler and his girlfriend, Brittany, according to the LAPD.Funeral services are pending.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Help needed to solve 2016 killing of teen as she left church in Lynwood

Authorities and family members are asking the public for help Thursday in their search for whoever fatally shot a 16-year-old girl as she sat in the backseat of her mother’s car in Lynwood several years ago. The shooting took place on Nov. 16, 2016, near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Euclid Avenue as […]
LYNWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
News Channel 3-12

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office asks public assistance in homicide investigation of human remains found in trash enclosure

Major Crimes detectives are investigating reports of human remains found in a trash enclosure in Camarillo, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The post Ventura County Sheriff’s Office asks public assistance in homicide investigation of human remains found in trash enclosure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com

LA Hospital Stabbing: 3 Encino medical workers seriously hurt, suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES - At least three people are fighting for their lives after being stabbed inside a hospital in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday evening. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call a little after 3:45 p.m. at the Encino Hospital Medical Center on Ventura Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the three people, all hospital workers, were taken to a local trauma center and are in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspected bank robber dies in San Bernardino after gun battle with authorities

Law enforcement in San Bernardino killed a suspected bank robber after the suspect opened fire on authorities following a pursuit.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the suspect tried to rob two banks. The first attempted robber was at a Grand Terrace bank, however, it was closed. The suspect then robbed a Chase Bank in Colton at gunpoint. The Colton Police Department then began to chase the suspect. Shortly after, when they entered the city limits of San Bernardino, deputies joined the pursuit.At about 3:30 p.m., the suspect then drove over a spike strip, causing them to lose control...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach PD looking for at-risk missing person David Quiroz

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 48-year-old at-risk missing person, David Quiroz, who was last seen on June 1, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Quiroz was last seen walking away from his care facility in the 1000 block of Walnut Avenue. Quiroz suffers from medical conditions and may easily become disoriented. He left on foot and likes to frequent local convenience stores. Missing person Quiroz has been reported missing previously and has been located in the surrounding area.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Reported Missing in Long Beach Found

An 85-year-old woman reported missing from the Long Beach area has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Edith Birden had last been seen at about 1 a.m. Wednesday at Adriatic Avenue and West 33rd Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. A Silver Alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of Long Beach police.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Vehicle With Child Inside

A woman was in custody Thursday for allegedly stealing another woman’s SUV, which had the victim’s child in the rear seat, police said. Officers were sent to 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a kidnapping, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

Woman dead, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle accident on 91 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

Woman dead, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle accident on 91 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday morning, a woman lost her life while two other people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Long Beach. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident took place a little before 1 a.m. in the area of the 91 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard [...]
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Officer injured in head-on crash in Whittier

A Whittier Police Department officer was injured Friday morning following a violent head-on collision between their police cruiser and another vehicle. The crash was reported at around 1:15 a.m. near Telegraph Road and Mills Avenue in Whittier. While the officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment following reports of pain, the lone occupant and driver of the other vehicle were uninjured. Footage from the scene showed heavy damage to both the WPD cruiser and the van it collided with. California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene to conduct the investigation, and were working to determine what led to the collision. 
WHITTIER, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Long Beach Tribune

Long Beach, CA
10K+
Followers
481
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach, California based online news and entertainment.

 http://www.lbtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy