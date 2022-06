When 64-year-old Kenny Petrie walked on stage to audition for “Britain’s Got Talent,” no one expected what they were about to experience. Wearing a pullover sweater and a pair of jeans, Kenny pulled out an electric guitar from its case and started playing like a natural. It almost seemed like the guitar had a life of its own, and Kenny was just enjoying himself like a true rock star. As soon as his jaw-dropping performance began, the whole audience and judges went crazy: They just couldn’t believe the amazing talent that they were witnessing!

