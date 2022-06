FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars in Franklin Co. after he chased a car out of Douglas Co. and then fired a gun at the victim early Friday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, Devin Fuller, 22, of Baldwin City, was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun at another vehicle as he chased it.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO