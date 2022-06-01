Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Caddo, Dewey, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lipscomb; Ochiltree Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Beaver, northeastern Texas, northwestern Lipscomb and northeastern Ochiltree Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1010 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Adams to Bryans Corner to 7 miles north of Perryton. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Perryton, Beaver, Booker, Tyrone, Forgan, Darrouzett, Elmwood, Boyd, Floris, Bryans Corner, Baker, Mocane, Turpin and Balko. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

LIPSCOMB COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO