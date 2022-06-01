Number of diagnosed HIV cases ‘impossibly low’ since 2020. Why that’s not good news, Lehigh Valley health experts say

In 2020, the number of newly diagnosed cases of HIV in Pennsylvania dropped to the lowest it’s been since the mid-1980s. But rather than being a cause for celebration, experts believe all it shows is how the pandemic affected HIV testing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s annual HIV surveillance report shows a significant 17% decrease in diagnosis for 2020. The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s HIV surveillance report also shows newly diagnosed cases in the state decreased by 20% to 779 in 2020.

The number of HIV cases diagnosed has decreased year over year but never by more than 3%, according to the CDC. These tremendous decreases are likely due to “disruptions in clinical care services, hesitancy in accessing health care services and shortages of materials for HIV tests,” the CDC states.

Dr. Lisa Spacek, chief medical officer for Novus, a health organization providing confidential services and support to sexually active adults, said the data is practically useless from a surveillance standpoint.

“That’s bad data. That’s like garbage in, garbage out — it’s meaningless,” Spacek said.

Vicky Kistler, director of community and economic development for Allentown and former director of the Allentown Health Bureau, said the reported cases are impossibly low and can not represent the true number of new cases of HIV in 2020.

“It’s very obvious that we have an aberrancy in that drop, and that aberrancy is going to come back to have a serious effect on our population moving forward,” Kistler said. “With HIV, the earlier you’re diagnosed, the earlier you’re on medication and the better your personal outcome, but also, the higher the reduction of your viral load, which means you’re less communicable to others.”

She said many of the free resources in the community to test for HIV were, as with many other medical services, on hiatus during the early parts of the pandemic as medical offices and testing sites temporarily shut down to go remote or focus their efforts on COVID-19 surveillance.

Kimberly Levitt, health programs director for the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, said she knows that many people avoided getting testing due to COVID-19 fears and in some cases, there are still fewer people seeking testing.

“There was a ton of hesitancy to access health care services, and even more so amongst the LGBTQ community,” Levitt said. “And then there were shortages in materials for HIV testing during COVID-19, which we directly saw the impact of here, and in Pennsylvania, and in Allentown.”

Kistler said the Allentown Health Bureau briefly stopped testing at the beginning of the pandemic but resumed testing — by appointment only — as soon as possible. She said throughout the pandemic the bureau has seen relatively fewer people coming in for HIV or other sexually transmitted infections testing.

Benay Berger, nursing director for the Bethlehem Health Bureau, said it stopped testing in March 2020 and did not resume until May 2021, by appointment only. Since then it has resumed more active testing, including through targeted mobile clinics. She said historically the Bethlehem Health Bureau has treated less local diagnoses of HIV.

HIV testing was always available at Lehigh Valley Health Network through emergency rooms and inpatient services, but for the first few months of the pandemic, testing ceased at the comprehensive health services center while offices were virtual.

Vickie Cunningham, director of Lehigh Valley Health Network’s outpatient HIV & infectious disease program, said the network resumed outpatient testing in May 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Allentown.

She said LVHN saw a decrease in testing numbers but an increased rate of positivity among those tested.

Spacek said Novus never pulled back on testing and treatment services and continued to diagnose and treat new patients throughout the pandemic. She said volumes of people seeking testing or treatment, as well as the volume of new HIV diagnoses remained relatively stable for Novus over the course of the pandemic.

“Our doors remained open and we pivoted as needed with personal protective equipment for our staff and we switched from walk-in to appointment-based visits, so we had a little better control over the flow,” Spacek said. “Often people will say, ‘Well they sat on their couch for some time,’ but we didn’t sit on our couch ever.”

When to get tested

Unlike the early days of the HIV and AIDS epidemic, a diagnosis of either isn’t tantamount to a death sentence. Thanks to advances in medicine, an HIV infection is treatable and AIDS can even be reversed through proper treatment.

“The first class of drugs considered potent became available in 1996, so that really changed the course of the epidemic,” Spacek said. “It used to be that the life expectancy for HIV patients was dismal, but now it’s as long as a person who is not infected with HIV.”

Spacek said pre-exposure prophylaxis, a medication taken to prevent contracting HIV, is widely available, as is post-exposure prophylaxis, which can prevent the acquisition of HIV if used in the first 72 hours after someone is exposed to HIV.

Testing and diagnosing is the most important step to treating the illness and doing so as early as possible is vital. Cunningham said it is ideal to start treating patients within seven days of infection to reduce the risk of patient complications and reduce community viral load.

Though certain demographics — such as men who have sex with men, black people and intravenous drug users — are more likely to be diagnosed with HIV, anyone can contract the virus through unprotected sexual contact.

It’s highly unlikely for someone with an HIV infection to figure out they have the virus without getting tested. Flu-like symptoms such as swollen glands, fever, headaches and muscle soreness may show up in the first two to four weeks after infection but it’s entirely possible to experience no symptoms for years.

Regular testing for HIV and other STIs is highly recommended for anyone who engages in unprotected sex with multiple partners on a regular basis or has unprotected sex with high-risk partners.

Spacek said anyone at risk who put off getting tested for HIV or any other STI because of concerns related to the pandemic should get tested as soon as possible.

“Let’s face it, when everybody had all that time on their hands, they weren’t just sitting on their couch,” Spacek said.

She said stigma still exists surrounding HIV and AIDS, and many people most at risk lack housing or transportation, so it’s also important that screening, testing and treatment can meet people where they are.

HIV TESTING

Where to get tested for HIV for free or at low cost:

Allentown Health Bureau, 245 N. Sixth St., 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, appointment required

Bethlehem Health Bureau, 10 E. Church St., 1-3 p.m. Mondays and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, no appointment needed

Novus Medical Services Bethlehem, 1565 Linden St., Bethlehem, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, appointment required

Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, 522 W. Maple St., Allentown, 4-6 p.m. first and third Tuesdays of the month, by walk-in or appointment

Planned Parenthood Allentown Medical Center , 29 North St., Allentown, appointment preferred

LVHN Comprehensive Health Services at LVH-Allentown, 1627 W. Chew St., accepts walk-ins 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and 4-7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month. Testing available by appointment on Fridays.

Morning Call reporter Leif Greiss can be reached at 610-679-4028 or lgreiss@mcall.com .