Orange County, FL

Teen shot, killed in Orange County neighborhood, authorities say

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Crime tape Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A teen was shot and killed early morning Wednesday in a west Orlando neighborhood, where “dozens of [bullet] casings were recovered,” according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found 19-year-old Raniyah Gandy shot while responding to a call about a shooting around 3:15 a.m. on North Powers Drive near the Hiawassee neighborhood, OCSO said in an unsigned statement.

Gandy was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies believe the shots were fired from a vehicle, but no suspects have been identified. OCSO said it hopes to have information about the people or vehicles involved later on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

