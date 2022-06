EAST NEW MARKET, Md. – A Cambridge man is behind bars after he led police on a chase on Tuesday. We’re told a deputy was called to the area of 4077 Hawkeye Road in East New Market for a reported breaking & entering and theft in progress. When the responding deputy approached the scene, the suspect was in the process of fleeing the scene and reportedly drove his vehicle at the victim and the deputy. The deputy then called for assistance, and a chase began, continuing through a large area in the northern part of Dorchester County.

CAMBRIDGE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO