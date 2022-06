DENVER | The brief silence after the ball left Tommy Munch’s bat Friday was broken by the cacophony a short time later when it landed over the fence at All-City Stadium. The junior first baseman’s first career home run led off the sixth inning for Cherokee Trail in its Class 5A Baseball Championship Series contest with Broomfield and it touched off the fourth multiple-run rally for the Cougars, who went on to win 12-8.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO