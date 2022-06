GREENVILLE, N.C. – Coastal Carolina scored first but saw the No. 2-seeded Virginia Cavaliers post two big innings and plate seven unanswered runs to pull away from the No. 3-seeded Chanticleers 7-2 in the two teams’ first game of the 2022 NCAA Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina in Greenville, N.C.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO