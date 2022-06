PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen. Dana Reid, 14, was last seen at about 5 p.m. Tuesday leaving her home on the 6800 block of Ardleigh Street.

She is 5-foot-4, 112 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers say she may be in the Southwest Philadelphia or Chester area.

If you have any information, call the police.