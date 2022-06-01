Application period for 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate now open

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Eligible families can now apply for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate starting Wednesday.

You must be a Connecticut resident to apply and have claimed at least one child as a dependent on your 2021 federal income tax return who was 18 years of age or younger. You must also meet certain income thresholds.

The rebate, which was created as part of the budget bill that Lamont signed into law last month, provides taxpayers with a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.

In order to money back, however, certain income guidelines must be met.

For example, if you are single or married and filing separately, your household income threshold must be $100,000 or less. Or, if you are the head of a household your income threshold must be $160,000 or less.

If you are married and filing together, the income threshold must be $200,000 or less.

Those who have higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on their income.

To apply, visit portal.ct.gov/DRS . The application period will close on July 31, 2022

