SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo police are investigating multiple reports of gunfire in the area near Jaime Padron Park at 2730 Ben Ficklin Rd. Witnesses told police that “suspected gun shots were heard coming from the creek area behind Jaime Padron Park.” Witnesses said a Hispanic male, aged 18-25 years old, was seen in the area when the suspected gunfire broke out. He was on foot. “This incident is currently under investigation and there is no reported damage to any buildings/schools in that area from gun fire at this time,” police said.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO