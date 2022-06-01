ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Pham calls Mike Trout 'the worst commissioner in fantasy sports' after Joc Pederson slap controversy

By Charles Curtis
The most public and weird fantasy football controversy in sports has gotten even weirder.

A reminder: San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and his Cincinnati Reds counterpart Tommy Pham had a confrontation last Friday that led to Pham slapping Pederson. It turned out it was over some controversy in their fantasy football league — not a typo, this actually happened — and it’s led to Pham getting suspended and Pederson bring the receipts and a GIF that Pederson shared that mocked the San Diego Padres.

And now, Mike Trout is involved.

It turns out the Los Angeles Angels superstar is the league commissioner, and Pham had this to say with a laugh via the Cincinnati Enquirer:

“Trout did a terrible job, man,” Pham said, laughing. “Trout is the worst commissioner in fantasy sports because he allowed a lot of (stuff) to go on, and he could’ve solved it all. I don’t want to be the (bleeping) commissioner; I’ve got other (stuff) to do. (Trout) didn’t want to do it. We put it on him, so it’s kind of our fault too because we made him commissioner.”

Oh man, now we have to hear about this from Trout! Also, Pham said he had receipts, but it feels like he’s not about to release any of that:

“Joc gave out half the story too, man,” Pham said. “I don’t like that.” …

“He’s sent a few,” Pham said. “It’s more than one and I’ve got screenshots to prove it. He sent more than a few jokes aimed at me or the Padres. That was only one. There was about four or five. And we had rules to the IR. I know the ESPN app rules. We had our own individual rules.”

This just keeps getting better and better.

