Alton, IL

June 1 - summer baseball underway

 3 days ago

It's opening night for Alton River Dragons Prospect League baseball tonight at Gordon Moore Park. Alton hosts the Springfield (IL) Lucky Horseshoes at 6:35 pm in the 2022 home opener. The River Dragons are...

Nila Zelenka

Nila Josephine "Ms. Jo" Zelenka (nee Glass), 98, born August 3, 1923, passed in peace on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Lakeside Home in San Antonio, Texas. Originally from Fremont, Missouri, she was the last surviving child of the ten children by Harvey Francis and Nila Malinda (nee Miner) Glass. She eventually moved to Madison, Illinois where she would spend most of her life before moving to Texas in 2013. She was amazing with numbers and loved helping her Madison neighbors with their taxes for over 40 years. She loved to read and do word puzzles. She loved to drink coffee all day and cut coupons. She was blessed to be able to travel to Germany, England and Scotland to visit her only child, a daughter who served in the United States Navy. Mrs. Zelenka is preceded in death by her husband, John Andrew "Andy" Zelenka in 2002 whom she married on September 3, 1955. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Glenn Meridth of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, Jason Meridth and Joshua Meridth; three great grandchildren, Lucas, Bishop and Juliana; her best friend for many, many years, her niece, Janie Cowin of Alhambra; other nieces; nephews; extended family and friends. A special thank you to the staff and hospice at Lakeside Home in San Antonio for their never-ending compassion and care. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 12 noon until time of a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Randall Cowin and Janie Cowin will officiate and musical selections will be by her nephews, The Smith Brothers. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to your local hospice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Woman riding towed moped killed in rural Collinsville

Illinois State Police say a woman riding on a disabled moped scooter towed by an all-terrain vehicle was killed late Friday when a truck hit her. It happened on Collinsville Road between Monks Mound and the horse racing track. Troopers did not immediately release the victim's name, just said she...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
"Dinky" returns to Grafton

Ever heard about the Dinky? Before the Great River Road was constructed, a unique "Railbus" connected Alton and Grafton, with stops in Elsah and Chautauqua. Locals called the Illinois Central Rail Company's creation the "Dinky." A replica of the Dinky will be unveiled Saturday morning at ten at the Edward Amburg History Museum in Grafton.
GRAFTON, IL
Sheryl Tucker-Michel

Sheryl "Sherry" Ann Tucker-Michel, 63, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 22, 1958, in Alton, IL to Herman and Carolyn (Holman) Tucker. Sherry had a unique fondness of nature, always finding herself surrounded by woods, flowers, and...
ALTON, IL
Thomas Reynolds

Thomas Kenneth Reynolds, age 80 of Collinsville, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at his home. Tom was born on October 14, 1941 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Willie Reynolds and Louise Parker. Tom was a loving father, brother,...
Mary Schildman

Mary Ellen Schildman, age 72 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home. Mary was born on February 11, 1950, in St. Louis, MO, the oldest daughter of the late Robert L. Schildman Sr. and Joan E. (McGrath) Schildman. Mary was a loving sister,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Early voting brisk in some parts of Illinois

Early voting for Illinois' June 28 primary has been underway for two full weeks and one county clerk says voters are taking advantage of the various options. Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray also said transparency is crucial to voter confidence. Early voting so far in Gray's jurisdiction has already...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Mary Twichell

Mary Jane Twichell, 78, of Brighton, passed away in the early morning of June 2, 2022, in Jerseyville. She was born on October 19, 1943, in Alton, Illinois, daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Mary Z. (Simpson) Cathorall. Prior to retirement, Mary worked as a loan officer and investment...
BRIGHTON, IL
Robert Dunn

Robert G. Dunn, 57, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 3:48 a.m. Tues. May 24, 2022 at his home with his loving companion, Cathy Jones, at his side. He was born Sept. 26, 1964 in St. Louis, MO to the late Barbara (Hoy) Converse and Marvin Dunn. He and...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Rocky Dunn

Rocky Lee Dunn, 59, of Granite City, IL, passed away Thurs. Apr. 28, 2022 at his home. He was born Sept. 18, 1962 in St. Louis, MO to the late Barbara (Hoy) Converse and Marvin Dunn. Rocky was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1984 to 1987. After his military...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Reimagined library coming to EAWR High School

With the changing ways of delivering instruction to students comes a new-look library at East Alton – Wood River High School. This summer will see work crews completely remodel the existing space into something more reflective of the times. That, according to Superintendent Rob Miller, who tells The Big...
EAST ALTON, IL
Salvation Army to merge Madison County operations

The Salvation Army is making changes to its operations in Madison County. The organization announced it will merge its services in Alton and Granite City and become the Madison County Salvation Army as of June 27. Captains Cassy and Sean Grey of the Alton Salvation Army will oversee the new Corps.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Rodger Kuhn

Rodger Emil Kuhn died June 1, 2022 at Calhoun Nursing Center with his family by his side. Emil was born December 14, 1953 in St. Louis, MO to George and Mary (Teague) Kuhn. He married his best friend and the love of his life, Cindy (Kirn) Kuhn, on May 25, 1985 and she survives. They have one daughter, Ashley (Cody) Affholder and a grandson, Cohen.
BRUSSELS, IL
Vicky Harbison

Vicky Harbison, 63, passed away at 9:35am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her daughter's house surrounded by her family. She was born on December 2, 1958, in Wood River, the daughter of the late John and Ruby (Hall) Courtway. She married Al Harbison on August 23, 1985, in Edwardsville, and he survives. Her children include two daughters and sons in law: Carrie and Ken Malarik of Benld, Tammy and Joe Suggs of East Alton, a son: James "Jimmy" Harbison of East Alton, a grandson: Joey Orban of Benld, a sister and brother in law: Debbie and Gene Aber of Gillespie, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
WOOD RIVER, IL
William Grable

Born September 13, 1931 in Wood River, he was the son of Merrell and Christina (Rau) Grable. A U.S. army veteran, he served as vice-president for Arundale Manufacturing before retiring. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed spending time with family and close friends. He loved going out to eat, and supporting various causes.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Madison County Board committee recommends lowering food truck fees

Madison County may soon lower its food truck permit fees. The county board's health department committee voted 4-1 Friday to drop the amount from $375 to $175. The matter now goes to the county board's finance committee for consideration on June 9th. Then the reduction could be finalized by the full board June 15th.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Encounter marks 50 years with upcoming concert

There's a big event planned for Sunday evening June 5th at Alton's Liberty Bank Amphitheatre. Encounter Choir is celebrating 50 years of Christian music and worship, with a show called "The Tree of Life.". Gates open at four, and it should run until about seven. The Blancas...
ALTON, IL
Officers honored by OSF for life-saving efforts

Three Alton Police Officers were honored Wednesday for their recent life saving efforts. Officers Hoefert, Jensen, and Thornton were presented with plaques at the Law Enforcement Center by representatives of OSF St. Anthony's after they assisted an unresponsive person on a recent emergency call. The officers arrived on the...
ALTON, IL

