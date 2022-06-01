ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Watch the Warhammer Skulls Showcase today

By Ben Barrett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1gcs_0fwpzlCl00

Games Workshop’s Skulls for the Skull Throne yearly event, which has been expanding in scope and excitement since its inception, has its announcement stream tonight. News on various games, as well as new reveals, are promised. The show begins over on Twitch at 10am Pacific, 1pm Eastern.

According to the announcement post, the list of games includes Darktide, the upcoming 40k L4D-alike, and Space Marine 2, the highly anticipated third-person blaster-brawler-shooter sequel. There’s also word on updates for Total War: Warhammer III, Vermintide II, and Battlesector.

Smart money would be on a release date for Darktide, which is meant to be out this year. DLC for Warhammer III is presumably on the way, and Space Marine 2 has only had one trailer with a hint of gameplay in it. The voice of SM2’s main character, Vikings actor Clive Standen, is also going to be there.

It kicks off a week of sales on various platforms – these are usually pretty hefty discounts, so if you’ve been looking to grab games like Daemonhunters, maybe give it until this evening to see what kind of money-off you can get. We’ll update with any major announcements from the show later on.

Written by Ben Barrett on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Standen
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skulls#The Skull#Video Game#Space Marine 2#Dlc#Sm2#Glhf
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy