Golf

9 big golf names in the LIV field besides Dustin Johnson

By Charles Curtis
 3 days ago
The field for the first golf tournament in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series — with Greg Norman at the helm — is set.

No, Phil Mickelson — whose awful comments about overlooking Saudi Arabia’s record human rights abuses has gotten him in serious hot water (and rightfully so) — isn’t on the list for London as of yet, since six spots remain open in what will be a 48-player field.

But Dustin Johnson shockingly is.

He isn’t the only notable name on the list of participants. There are others who you might be surprised to see.

How will the PGA Tour react? Will it mean those players get their cards revoked? Some kind of discipline? We might find that out soon.

In the meantime, here are some of those notable names:

1

Sergio Garcia

We knew this was coming after what he appeared to say at the Wells Fargo after losing a ball off a drive: “I can’t wait to leave this tour.”

3

Louis Oosthuizen

GETTY

The 2010 British Open champ is in.

5

Ian Poulter

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

9

Lee Westwood

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The 49-year-old is joining this tourney as well.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

