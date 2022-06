Elon Musk has ordered Tesla and SpaceX employees to work in the office full-time or quit their jobs. On Tuesday, Musk sent two memos telling Tesla employees they must be in the office at least 40 hours per week or leave the company. "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers," Musk wrote in a new memo circulating on Twitter, apparently first shared by Tesla stockholder and Full Self-Driving beta tester Sam Nissim. The email's subject line was "Remote work is no longer acceptble [sic]."

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO